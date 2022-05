BOONVILLE — Reta D. Kelly, 91, formerly of Kolasa Road passed away at the Masonic Nursing Facility on May 26, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1931, a daughter of Andrew F. and Minnie Emily Lamphere Dager of Fairfield, NY. Reta graduated from West Canada Valley Central School in 1949. She was employed as a secretary at West Canada Valley Central School from 1949-1951. On June 23, 1951 in Fairfield, NY, she married Carl R. Kelly. The couple moved to Verona in 1954 and then when her husband retired from the Thruway Authority they moved to Boonville in 1995. Mr. Kelly passed away April 14, 2012. Reta was a member of Boonville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their mini motor home visiting every state including Alaska in 1985.

BOONVILLE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO