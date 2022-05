As the world continues to unravel the mysteries surrounding Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham’s fantasy football beef, we get more details on what set Pham off the way it did. One of the issues that both Pham and Pederson have cited is the fact that Pederson made fun of Pham’s former team, the San Diego Padres. Pederson owned up to this after Saturday’s game, and even gave reporters a brief glimpse of the GIF that he had used in the fantasy football group chat.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO