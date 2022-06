Don't get me wrong, I love a good fried chicken sandwich. The crispier, the better. But I don't understand the current obsession. Is that the best way to describe it?. In my hometown of Painted Post, the area, which includes Corning, has not had a KFC for what I believe has been decades. Well, one was recently built and opened earlier this month (May 2022) in a former bank building that has an interesting shape. One part of the building is round, so KFC took advantage of that design and built what they describe as the 'Crystal Bucket' since the city of Corning is referred to as the Crystal City - the Glass Capital of the World.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO