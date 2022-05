Despite the massive selloff in equities this year and persistently high inflation, Dawn Fitzpatrick isn’t worried about a recession in the immediate future. The chief executive and chief investment officer of Soros Fund Management argues the US consumer is in “extraordinarily” good shape, which will help the economy weather the Federal Reserve’s expected rate hikes. And while wage growth isn’t keeping up with inflation, Americans are still flush with enough cash to pay down their credit card balances.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO