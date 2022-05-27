ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

SHALACEY MICHELLE WILLIAMS

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 4 days ago

Shalacey Michelle Williams, 37, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at...

www.banner-tribune.com

MICHAEL WAYNE MANFRE

Michael Wayne Manfre, 71, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation. Michael was born on August 22, 1950 in Morgan City, the son of Paul Lee Manfre Sr. and Mary Jean Breaux Manfre. He will be sadly missed and lovingly...
Three arrested on drunk-driving charges in Morgan City

Morgan City police made three arrests on drunk-driving charges over the holiday weekend in addition to arrests involving marijuana and domestic abuse charges. Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 140 calls for service over the last 96-hour holiday reporting period and made these arrest beginning Friday:
Remember their sacrifice

East St. Mary observed Memorial Day, a holiday devoted to the memory of those who died in service to their country, through the weekend. On Sunday, the American Legion Freedom Riders from Pierre Part made their 20th Freedom Ride, laying wreaths at sites across St. Mary. On Monday morning, the local Marine Corps Detachment conducted a ceremony that included the reading of the names of St. Mary people who were killed in action in the nation's wars. Then, at the Morgan City Cemetery, VFW Post 4222 and its auxiliary hosted a ceremony. Terry Mayon of the VFW was the guest speaker. Members of the Morgan City High JROTC team marched in with the colors and fire the volleys in salute.
