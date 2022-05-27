SHALACEY MICHELLE WILLIAMS

East St. Mary observed Memorial Day, a holiday devoted to the memory of those who died in service to their country, through the weekend. On Sunday, the American Legion Freedom Riders from Pierre Part made their 20th Freedom Ride, laying wreaths at sites across St. Mary. On Monday morning, the local Marine Corps Detachment conducted a ceremony that included the reading of the names of St. Mary people who were killed in action in the nation's wars. Then, at the Morgan City Cemetery, VFW Post 4222 and its auxiliary hosted a ceremony. Terry Mayon of the VFW was the guest speaker. Members of the Morgan City High JROTC team marched in with the colors and fire the volleys in salute.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO