Michael Wayne Manfre, 71, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation. Michael was born on August 22, 1950 in Morgan City, the son of Paul Lee Manfre Sr. and Mary Jean Breaux Manfre. He will be sadly missed and lovingly...

