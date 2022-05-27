Read full article on original website
KEYC
Final Dakota + 28 Memorial Ride through Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial riders have reached their destination of Reconciliation Park in Mankato for the final time. Around 9:30 this morning, riders made their way to the site where 38 Dakota men were hanged in Mankato 160 years ago today. To memorialize those...
KEYC
Ring in the new year with a “PickleBall Drop”
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Picklebarn in Mankato is inviting the community to ring in the new year with them this New Years Eve. The Picklebarn will be offering games for players of all ages and skill levels, as well as workshops to anyone brand new to the game. Food...
KEYC
Hitting the slopes at Mt. Kato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With slightly warmer weather, many people are ready to get back outdoors. Mt. Kato offers that opportunity for some outdoor enthusiasts. The winter storm warnings, blizzard warnings, and windchill warnings have ended, giving us a moment of reprieve. Under much well-deserved sun, and in a post-blizzard haze, skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes.
KEYC
The Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride is complete after the riders finished their journey to Mankato
The ultimate goal of the training course is to help enhance cross-agency collaboration during a violent event. Authorities there have confirmed they have found the body of missing 20-year old George Musser, missing since he left a bar at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
KEYC
Downtown snow emergency in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is calling a downtown snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m., tonight. It will remains in effect until 8 a.m. tomorrow. Until then, residents must have their vehicles off city streets in the downtown corridor so crews can continue to remove snow from the roads.
KEYC
Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride is complete
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a 16-day journey on horseback, this morning, the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride completed its final ride. Since 2005, the annual Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride wrote its own history to reconcile with Mankato’s tragic history: On Dec. 26, exactly 160 years ago, 38 Dakota men and two others were publicly executed in downtown Mankato.
KEYC
Lunar New Year concert in New Ulm
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - ProMusica Minnesota is excited to present a special concert of the 2022-2023 New Ulm series with a musical celebration of The Lunar New Year on Jan. 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. in Chapel of the Christ at Martin Luther College. The festive performance will feature...
KEYC
Kiwanis holiday lights are back on after a pause due to inclement weather
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kiwanis Holiday Lights are preparing for its last week of operation, and are looking to make up ground after last week’s severe weather threw them off schedule. The lights were forced to close due to weather Thursday and Friday of last week, but re-opened for...
KEYC
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota remains busy during the holiday break
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is in the middle of a busy week while schools are off for winter break. The museum says the week between Christmas and New Years is one of their busiest times of year, and that they can see upwards of 600 children visit in a single day.
KEYC
Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will temporarily close tomorrow morning. The closure, which is set to begin around 7 a.m., is part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization Project outlined in the City’s Community Investment Plan.
KEYC
Tuesday Night Sports (12/27)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Holiday tournaments are here! Bethany Lutheran College hosts its annual boys basketball tournament which features Mankato Loyola, Fairmont, Maple River, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, New Ulm, St. Clair, New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva and Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Over at New Richland, the NRHEG Panthers hosted a girls...
KEYC
Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Scientists are transforming pig livers to look and act like human ones, part of a quest to ease the nation’s organ shortage. First workers in a suburban Minneapolis lab dissolve pig cells that made the organ function, leaving ghostly semi-translucent scaffolds floating in large jars. To complete the metamorphisis, they infuse those shells with human cells from donated livers that went untransplanted. It’s all highly experimental. But manufacturer Miromatrix is making plans for first-step human testing - an experiment outside a patient’s body, to see how well a bioengineered liver can filter blood.
KEYC
Christmas tree recycling is being offered for Mankato residents
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is asking residents to recycle their organic Christmas trees, and are offering pickup spots for residents to drop them off. Franklin Rogers Park, Highland Park, Sibley Park, and Tourtellotte Park are all offered as recycling locations, as well as the Minnesota Paving and Materials compost site. Recycling is open and residents don’t need to bring any additional materials to use the sites. Recycled trees will be turned into mulch to be used in local parks and trails.
KEYC
Warm-ish Weather brings droves of people to the slopes
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The winter storm warnings, blizzard warnings, and windchill warnings have ended, giving us a moment of reprieve. Under much well-deserved sun, and in a post-blizzard haze, skiiers and snowboarders hit the slopes-- John Nelson the General Manager at Mount Kato said “It’s like the perfect recipe...
KEYC
‘Active Violence’ training course held in Le Sueur
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As scary and unpredictable as active shootings are, there are training courses that can help first responders learn better ways to engage in such an event to help save more lives. Multiple agencies in Le Sueur County will be at Le Sueur-Henderson High School this Wednesday...
KEYC
January is firefighter cancer awareness month
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the CDC firefighters are twice as likely to get Mesothelioma, caused by asbestos inhalation, than the general population. When a fire erupts in a home, the synthetic materials in couches, carpets, and cleaning products go up with it. Firefighters are surrounded by chemicals, especially...
