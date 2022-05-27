MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is asking residents to recycle their organic Christmas trees, and are offering pickup spots for residents to drop them off. Franklin Rogers Park, Highland Park, Sibley Park, and Tourtellotte Park are all offered as recycling locations, as well as the Minnesota Paving and Materials compost site. Recycling is open and residents don’t need to bring any additional materials to use the sites. Recycled trees will be turned into mulch to be used in local parks and trails.

MANKATO, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO