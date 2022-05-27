ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Georgia Morse Middle School library earns 21st Century School Libraries Award

By Jody Heemstra
Cover picture for the articleThe library at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre is one of about a dozen school libraries in South Dakota to receive the 21st Century School Library Award from the South Dakota State Library. The award recognizes school libraries as Effective, Enhanced or...

