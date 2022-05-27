Fast-charge 2 laptops simultaneously with this 4-port desktop charger
Power your work devices faster and more conveniently with the AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger. Tiny but powerful, this 4-in-1 desktop charger can fast-charge 2 laptops at once, 1 laptop at 100W, and up to 4 devices simultaneously. Laptops and other workspace gadgets take time to charge. And this...
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
While there are many laptop deals online, most of these devices don’t quite cut it for a power user. If you need tons of processing power in a slim form factor, we found the perfect offer. One of the featured products in today’s Dell laptop deals is the Dell Vostro 7510, a business-class machine with a powerful i7 processor and a thin and light body. You can pick up this computer from the Dell website for just $1,149, a $1,064 discount from the regular price of $2,213. Keep reading to discover why this could be your next daily driver.
Lenovo is back, and this time it’s announcing an all-new version of its Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC. You can expect everything that made the last edition great, only with new additions and enhancements. So what does this new version bring to the table over its predecessor? That’s precisely...
Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
Receive a colossal storage capacity of up to 160 TB with the SanDisk Professional G-RAID SHUTTLE 8 desktop drive. Featuring Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps) and USB-C (10 Gbps) interfaces, it provides content professionals with a reliable backup tool. Moreover, this desktop drive supports multistream 4K, 8K, and VR workflows. It also provides transfer rates up to 1,690 MB/s read and 1,490 MB/s write. Furthermore, this SanDisk SSD features dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, enabling you to daisy chain up to 5 additional devices. So you can easily keep connected to multiple drives, 4K displays, and more through a single connection to your computer. Above all, it supports up to 85 watts of USB Power Delivery through the USB-C port. Also, you can charge your MacBook or MacBook Pro without requiring a separate charger. Finally, its portable form enables you to take this incredible with you to the office or to meetings.
Shave your hair in just 3 minutes with the Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit. Its 10,000 RPM motor works quickly and leaves your scalp, head, and face clean and smooth. Moreover, there’s nothing to fear since it uses SmoothShave technology to eliminate nicks, cuts, and bumps. Conveniently, its long-lasting lithium battery boasts up to 90 minutes of shave time, and the MessFree Shave technology captures hair within the blade system. Additionally, the ergonomic vertical handle that provides a comfortable shave from the SmoothShave 5D rotary blade system. Beyond these features, the Groomie BaldiePro™ also has a pre-shave massager and an exfoliation brush. Moreover, the smart LED display makes it easy to use, and the 3-5-7 mm clipper guards keep you safe. Use the precision clipper, nose and ear trimmer, and accessory adapter to keep your whole body groomed. Finally, its cordless and rechargeable design doesn’t restrict you to the bathroom.
Meet a totally innovative way to transport your tool kit: the Paragon Straps customizable organization system. Made from simple, durable components, these patent-pending strap modules quickly and easily conform to gear of any shape or size. Not only that, but you can also position them in any orientation. Furthermore, with a completely adjustable and re-arrangeable design, they keep anything and everything you use securely in place. That’s thanks to their industrial-strength hook-and-loop-compatible materials. Designed as the ideal everyday carry solution, Paragon Straps suit everyone from campers to gamers and techies to chefs. Use multiple straps to hold larger items, subdivide any strap to hold multiple gadgets at the same time, and stack them to group like items! In fact, they hold hammers, laptops, chargers, tablets, knives, rulers—anything. Finally, each strap’s hook-and-loop materials hold 9.9 pounds per square inch, and the ballistic nylon field case carries up to 3.3 liters.
Introducing the LandingZone MacBook Pro Docking Station, a workspace device that incorporates 15 ports and even supports 4 external monitors—all within a compact, desk-friendly form. Designed specifically for the 14″ and 16″ M1 MacBook Pro, it sits pretty on your desk and improves how your MacBook operates.
We reported a few days ago about the 5G version of Galaxy A23, which was tipped to arrive in Europe at some point this month. However, it looks like Samsung decided to go live with yet another mid-range 5G phone, the Galaxy M23. SamMobile reports that Galaxy M23 is now...
Upgrade the way you film on the go with the Trexo Slider. This portable camera slider has a 3-axis motion control system, letting you create multipoint timelines. Then, its beltless mechanism ensures your footage is always smooth. As a content creator, you strive to shoot stable and vibration-free videos. But...
Wear the Sony LinkBuds S hi-res wireless earbuds while you exercise or run errands thanks to their secure fit. Weighing only 4.8g, they’re lightweight and built with comfort in mind, so you never have to endure ear pain. Moreover, these wireless earbuds leverage sensor and spatial sound technology to create an immersive listening experience. This allows you to stream content and listen to music all day long. Furthermore, the Sony LinkBuds S feature a 5 mm driver unit to pack a punch and deliver powerful bass and crystal-clear vocals. Plus, Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 enhances noise canceling, reduces distortion, and improves sound quality for distraction-free listening. Above all, with Voice Pickup technology, they ensure your music will pause when you begin speaking. Therefore, you won’t have to reach for your phone to pause the music when ordering a coffee, for example.
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
Android is owned by Google, so most of its built-in apps are from Google. However, the Android OS is open source and is pretty adaptive to customizations. This adaptability allows you to modify your Android device the way you want. If you are a die-hard Microsoft user or simply bored with the traditional Google or manufacturer-skinned Android, it is quite easy to replace your phone’s default look and apps with Microsoft alternatives. Let's take a look.
Take the mess out of your cooking space with the sousShelf kitchen companion. With a 6-in-1 design, it has not only a stand for your device but also 2 porcelain utensil holders, a bottle opener, 4 coasters, and a stylus. Use the utensil holders for your clean or in-use spoons, ladles, spatulas, and more—even the ingredients you’re cooking with! Choose from walnut and maple wood options, both of which keep your tablet or phone securely in place. Use the stylus for touch-free scrolling so you can keep your device’s screen free of sauces and oils. Moreover, the bottle opener makes it easy to open your favorite drinks while you cook or relax in the kitchen. With a modern design, it helps you preserve your countertops and keep everything in one spot.
HP is one of the best laptop brands because of its reliable top-of-the-line models, but its mid-range devices, such as the such as the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop, are also worth every penny. The 2-in-1 is currently part of the ongoing HP Memorial Day sale with a $280 discount, which brings the 2-in-1 laptop’s price down to an affordable $500 from its sticker price of $780.
Protect your laptop on the go and during storage with the Native Union Stow Slim for MacBook sleeve. Available in 2 colors—Indigo and Slate—it provides everyday protection in a slim, refined form. Moreover, the Native Union Stow Slim boasts an easy-access magnetic closure for seamless entrance. This means no more rummaging around for your gadget. It also offers convenient access to your essentials from the exterior pocket. Meanwhile, the coated canvas finish minimizes scratches and dirt buildup caused by regular use. Furthermore, this MacBook sleeve is made of 100% recycled polyester, 60% recycled microfiber, and polyethylene—altogether creating a sustainable purchase. Finally, it’s compatible with the 2021 MacBook Pro 14”, 2016 and later MacBook Pro 13”, and 2018 and later MacBook Air 13”.
The Microsoft Link to Windows app for Windows 10 and Windows 11-powered PCs lets you manage notifications and text messages, make phone calls, and even use Android apps on your PC. Which phones work best with it, and how do you use it? We break it down.
Envision your surroundings clearly with Envision Glasses. These AI glasses help visually impaired individuals by identifying objects and presenting them in audio feedback. In fact, they identify objects around you using the 8-MP camera with a wide field of view and present them in augmented reality. This is perfect for a stroll in the park, cooking new recipes, conducting meetings, and more. In addition, they can recognize everyday objects, like your keys or phone, so you never misplace them again. These glasses also feature smart visibility features like real-time object detection and facial recognition to keep you safe. Finally, the glasses will also be able to read QR codes, barcodes, and NFC tags. So you won’t need a separate device for every task. With all these features in 1 pair of glasses, they’re sure to transform your everyday life.
