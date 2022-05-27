Fast-charge 2 laptops simultaneously with this 4-port desktop charger

Take the mess out of your cooking space with the sousShelf kitchen companion. With a 6-in-1 design, it has not only a stand for your device but also 2 porcelain utensil holders, a bottle opener, 4 coasters, and a stylus. Use the utensil holders for your clean or in-use spoons, ladles, spatulas, and more—even the ingredients you’re cooking with! Choose from walnut and maple wood options, both of which keep your tablet or phone securely in place. Use the stylus for touch-free scrolling so you can keep your device’s screen free of sauces and oils. Moreover, the bottle opener makes it easy to open your favorite drinks while you cook or relax in the kitchen. With a modern design, it helps you preserve your countertops and keep everything in one spot.

