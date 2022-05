The policing minister, Kit Malthouse, has announced new measures that he hopes will tackle violence at football matches. Most notably, anyone found “selling or having used cocaine’’ could be banned from matches for five years and have their passport impounded.Not for the first time, a government minister has identified “middle-class cocaine users” as the root of a problem. Two years ago, home secretary, Priti Patel, and the then head of the Metropolitan Police also held middle-class users of cocaine responsible for knife crime and other forms of violence.While this sounds true, the evidence suggests otherwise. There is violence associated with...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO