Michigan relief pitcher Willie Weiss was just ejected in the fifth inning of the Big Ten Tournament semifinal for having an illegal substance on his glove. Weiss, a senior righthander, was called on to start the bottom of the fifth with the Wolverines leading 4-1. His first pitch hit Iowa' Sam Petersen, and before Weiss could face another hitter, the Hawkeye dugout requested the umpires check his glove.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO