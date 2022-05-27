Asnuntuck grads lauded for grit and determination

HARTFORD — At 17 years old, Somers resident Cortland Carbone is halfway through college.

She finished high school and graduated in January from CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering in Windsor.

GRADUATES: 162 graduates received associate degrees and 189 non-credit students received certificates.

SPEAKERS: Michelle Coach, CEO; Terrence Cheng, president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities; James Lombella, president of the northwest region of the Connecticut community colleges; Matt Fleury, chairman of the Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education; Carolyn McCaffery, vice chairwoman/treasurer, Asnuntuck Community College Foundation; graduate Jessica Anderson; faculty member Amely Cross.

AWARDS: Claudia Cupe, Broken Paddle Award; Cortland Carbone, Nelson Bordeau Award; Sally DeJesus, Distinguished Student Award.

During her junior year, she began taking courses through the High School Partnership program at Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield. After finishing high school, she began matriculating at Asnuntuck and began taking courses as a degree student.

Cortland, who received an associate degree in psychology studies, was one of the 162 graduates who received degrees Thursday night at Asnuntuck’s graduation ceremony held at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

Forty of the 189 non-credit students who earned a certificate this year were also at the graduation ceremony.

“Being a student at Asnuntuck was a wonderful experience,” Cortland said. “It’s such a supportive, welcoming place and I made friends here that I’ll cherish forever.”

In the fall, Cortland will enter Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, as a junior in the honors program. She plans to major in child psychology.

She was the youngest graduate to take her place among the others also embarking on their dreams and plans for their future.

“Commencement is one of my favorite events of the year,” James Lombella, president of the northwest region of the Connecticut community colleges, told the students in graduation gowns. “It represents the realization of a dream, the achievement of an aspiration, and the result of ambition.”

He told the graduates they should all be immensely proud of what they’ve achieved, despite a year filled with profound challenges.

“It took determination and grit to get to this point,” Lombella said. “While this is true of all graduating classes, it is especially true for the Class of 2022. Your persistence in the face of unprecedented disruption to your academic and personal lives is truly inspiring.”

Ashley Oczkowski, who received a certificate from the esthetician program, is an example of the students’ determination, as she was pregnant with her daughter the entire time she was studying at Asnuntuck.

Unlike women with “morning sickness,” she said she was sick for her whole pregnancy. What kept her going, Oczkowski said, was coming to school for six and a half months and seeing her teacher, Kelly Krivacs.

“Miss Kelly is amazing and believed in all of us,” she said. “It was hard to be miserable with her.”

What Oczkowski enjoys about the field is helping others look and feel good. She plans to take care of her daughter full time for about a year and then start working as an esthetician.

During his speech, Lombella said he, too, is a proud community college graduate.

“I hope that my path can be an inspiration for you and proof that the community college education is a solid foundation upon which you can build your dreams,” he said.

Lombella advised the graduates to stay connected with friends they made at Asnuntuck, as well as with faculty and staff who have supported them.

“Our alumni remain an essential part of our CSCU (Connecticut State Colleges and Universities) family, and we are proud to now count you as a member,” he said. “Your education is yours for life, no one can take away what you have achieved.”

He told the graduates to display their degrees and certificates proudly on their resumes and in their portfolios.

“More importantly, continue to have dreams, aspirations, and ambitions wherever your life path leads,” he said.

Lombella closed his address by quoting Nelson Mandela: “Education is the most powerful weapon, which you can use to change the world.”

Graduates of Asnuntuck are now armed with an education, he said. “And it has changed you as an individual. Go out and change the world and make a difference.”

The following students received degrees Thursday:

Bolton: Robert Cohs.

East Hartford: Raymond Ortiz.

East Windsor: Brian Maznicki, Timothy Soltys, Aaron Wandishion, Thomas Warren.

Ellington: Jolanta Cimochowska, Zachary Longo, Melisa Luce, Collin Munroe, Matthew Tuttle, Ashlee Youhess.

Enfield: Sarah Alomari, Kyle Bak, Steven Baker, Morgan Baskerville, Roger Bemont, Sharon Bourk, Ryan Bridges, Alexander Brown, Stephanie Bungard, Alec Burkholder, Andrew Cherry, Claudia Cupe, Julia Danforth, Karl Davis, Beverly Dewey, Michael DiBattisto, Alyssa Dowding, Elisabeth Duga, Sarah Eltz, Janis Emmette, Dorota Gdula, Karyn Graham, Damien Grimsley, Kaleisha Hite, Brooke Horne, Timothy Howell, Amanda Jean, Makenzie Knight, Alonzo Madrigal, Cierra Menard, David Miller, Jessica Miner, Thomas Musco, Jordyn Mutcherson, Joseph Ouellette, Adam Rochette, Anthony Ruggiero, Keith Sharp, Taylor Steller, Adam Thibodeau, Robert Thoelen, Rebecca Wentworth, Rachel White, Skylar Whitney, Ashley Woodson.

Glastonbury: Lauryn Mitchell-Gassop.

Manchester: Ruth Acquah, Erin Brule, Cristializ Reyes.

Somers: Cortland Carbone, Ryan Majowicz, Molly McLaughlin, Anastasia Siatras, Angela Young.

South Windsor: Justin Bastis, Jonathan Delgado, Brianna Huppe, Ryan Lash, Diana Martinez, Kara Pacheco.

Stafford: Nathan Cruz, Ryan Hoefle, Kyle Kimball, Andrew Lueckel, Jayden Ramsey, Ashley Robbins, Emily Sarkisian.

Suffield: Alia Alhusseini, Ellen Connelly, Ryan Corr, Deanna Theodore, Mackenzie Weaver.

Tolland: Elise Kelly, Dylan Savio, Blake Yoreo.

Vernon: Trevor Champ, Zachary Clapp, Shazia Khan.

Windsor: Pandalie O’Connor, Isaiah Priester, Alyssa Tezack, Joel Tubiola, AzJhante White, Deovaya Womack.

Windsor Locks: Sarah Bole, Maxwell Bonito, Jessica Campbell, Kelcy Champion, Ashley Dearborn, Sally DeJesus, Makena Shea, Don Vo.