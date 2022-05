Members of the public can show their support to the grieving Uvalde community through a webpage created by the OneStar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. The Robb School Memorial Fund was established by the First State Bank of Uvalde, with 100% of donations going to the fund for victims’ families, teachers, and the Uvalde community. Funds will be used to cover healthcare expenses, flights and travel for families and loved ones, funeral expenses, and more.

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO