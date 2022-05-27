ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Lass Word: Cobb Hopes for a Happy Ending

cheeseheadtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmidst all the young rookie draft picks, street free agents and roster hopefuls at the Packers’ OTA workouts, it’s hard to miss the guy wearing that familiar number 18 jersey. Hustling hard, running routes, setting an example. Randall Cobb doesn’t have to be here. Several of his...

cheeseheadtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Likely Destination For Unhappy Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

PFF Lists the Packers Top Three Players Heading into 2022

The Green Bay Packers have a plethora of talent spread around the field. Despite losing Davante Adams, the NFL’s best wide receiver, this offseason, there is no shortage of greatness on both offense and defense. Pro Football Focus (PFF) went through the rosters of each NFL team and listed their top three players. The players they ranked as the Packers top three may not be all that surprising.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Packers Should Still Pursue a Trade for This Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have made numerous headlines this offseason. In many of them, it has been due to their wide receiver crisis. First, they franchise tagged Davante Adams. Then, Adams said he would not play under the tag. Finally, they traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders for two picks in this year’s NFL Draft. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and Equanimeous St. Brown signed with the Chicago Bears.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Cobb, WI
Yardbarker

Cowherd Makes Ridiculous Prediction for Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers fans are no stranger to horrible takes from Colin Cowherd. The controversial sports commentator, or analyst, or whatever you want to call him, has always had it out for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. As a result, he has said numerous things that go against common sense when it comes to Green Bay. Earlier this month, he had a take that might rank up there with the worst of them.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Giants Executive Does Not Include Packers in List of Most “Complete” Teams

The Green Bay Packers have had one of the most exciting off seasons in the NFL. Despite some obvious losses, optimism is high among fans for another successful season. One former New York Giants executive, now an analyst for NFL.com, does not share that optimism. Marc Ross, who worked for the Giants for about 10 years, listed his top five most “complete” teams entering 2022. The Green Bay Packers were not on his list. He also listed three honorable mentions. The Packers were not on that list either. Now, before anyone says something like, “What does a former Giants executive know about complete teams,” it should be known that New York won two Super Bowls while he worked for the team. Obviously, he knows a thing or two about complete teams. The question, then, is: why are the Packers not on the list?
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Absent This Week: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a pretty eventful 2021 offseason, with the superstar quarterback eventually deciding to play another season with the NFC North franchise. The 2022 offseason has been less emotional, thankfully, but some drama could still exist. This week, Green Bay held OTAs. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Packers rave about rookie WR Watson: 'He's going to be a problem'

The Green Bay Packers likely aren't expecting Christian Watson to immediately replace departed star receiver Davante Adams, but the rookie is already making a strong impression on his new team. "His combination of size and speed is great," Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich told The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. "He's a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

3 Bears Stars Who Can Lead The Team To An NFC North Crown

The new leadership the Chicago Bears have is trying to retool the team for 2022 and beyond. While some moves might puzzle fans, others have come to fans as a welcome delight. However, the one thing Bears fans want the most is another NFC North crown. They are sick and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Happy Ending#Lambeau Field#American Football#Packers#Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy