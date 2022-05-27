The Lass Word: Cobb Hopes for a Happy Ending

The Green Bay Packers have had one of the most exciting off seasons in the NFL. Despite some obvious losses, optimism is high among fans for another successful season. One former New York Giants executive, now an analyst for NFL.com, does not share that optimism. Marc Ross, who worked for the Giants for about 10 years, listed his top five most “complete” teams entering 2022. The Green Bay Packers were not on his list. He also listed three honorable mentions. The Packers were not on that list either. Now, before anyone says something like, “What does a former Giants executive know about complete teams,” it should be known that New York won two Super Bowls while he worked for the team. Obviously, he knows a thing or two about complete teams. The question, then, is: why are the Packers not on the list?

