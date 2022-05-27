ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Sports Results: Thursday May 26

By Jay Caldwell
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CHS scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning. Ella Voit with the complete game win, scattering 4 hits with 9...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Section 6AA Softball Playoffs Postponed

Softball section playoffs scheduled for today in section 6AA have been postponed due to field conditions. All of today's games have been rescheduled for Wednesday. Cathedral will play Pequot Lakes at 5pm at Miller Field in Waite Park in the winners bracket. Holdingford will match up with Pierz at 5pm at Traut Field in Waite Park in an elimination game. The winner of the Holdingford/Pierz game will play the loser of the Cathedral/Pequot Lakes game at 7pm in Waite Park Wednesday night. This tournament wraps up Thursday in Waite Park.
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Sauk Rapids-Rice Announced 3 New Hires

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District has announced a few new hires for the upcoming school year. Laura Arndt has been offered the job as the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School principal. She is currently serving as the middle school principal at Sartell-St. Stephen. She has been with that school district since 2015.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Rox Open Season With a Win

The St. Cloud Rox became their season with a 8-4 win at Waterloo against the Bucks. St. Cloud used a 5-run 3rd inning to surge on top. The Rox had 15 hits and were led by Josh Cowden with 3 hits and a run scored. Charlie Condon had 2 hits including a home run, 2 runs scored and 3 RBIs. Cold Spring native Jack Steil had 1 hit and 2 runs scored for the Rox. Hunter Day threw 6 innings with 1 earned run allowed to get the win.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy