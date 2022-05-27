ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, MN

Kandiyohi Co. Sheriff: Death Possibly Drug Related

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW LONDON -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found unconscious inside a vehicle. At about...

Related
kduz.com

Woman From Buffalo Dies in Stearns County Crash

A woman from Buffalo died after a one-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Friday. The State Patrol says 55-year-old Cheryl Stauffer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she died. Stauffer was traveling northbound on Highway 15 at County Road 20 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The crash...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Arrested, Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a “very active investigation” is underway after a man was found dead in Morristown early Tuesday. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call around 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast. (credit: CBS) They met a resident who said another person was badly injured. Deputies then found a 41-year-old man dead. Another man was arrested. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Morristown is about 60 miles south of the Twin Cities.
MORRISTOWN, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Body positively identified as that of missing Baxter woman

(Baxter, MN) -- The body of a missing Baxter woman has now been positively identified as Jessie Eue. Her body was found in a pond on an old golf course near her home on Thursday evening after near 90 people helped in the search. Authorities were able to make a...
KARE

BCA agents investigate death in southern Minnesota

MORRISTOWN, Minn. — Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man's death in a small town in southern Minnesota. According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of...
MORRISTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cambridge Man, 70, Killed In Isanti Crash, State Patrol Says

ISANTI, Minn. (WCCO) — A 70-year-old Cambridge man is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Isanti. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 65 at Towns Edge Road. An eastbound Buick Enclave was trying to cross the highway when it was T-boned by a southbound Audi S5. The Enclave then rolled and struck the median. The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. The driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old Isanti man, was hurt, and is expected to survive. They were the only two involved in the crash. The state patrol is still investigating.
ISANTI, MN
willmarradio.com

One killed, several injured in area weekend traffic crashes

(Carlos MN-) A Carlos woman was hurt in a one vehicle rollover Saturday morning. The state patrol says 37-year-old Jodie Tatro was hurt when her SUV left Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 13 and crashed in the ditch around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Tatro was taken taken to the Alexandria Hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities believe alcohol was involved in the crash.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
knsiradio.com

Buffalo Woman Killed in Crash Friday

(KNSI) — A 55-year-old Buffalo woman is dead after a crash Friday on Highway 15. The Minnesota State Patrol says Cheryl Stauffer was driving north on Highway 15 near County Road 120 just before 5:00 p.m. when she went off the road, and her car rolled. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she died.
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away. As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing. Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove. Nobody was seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car. They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters. It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Fun 104.3

Two Holiday Weekend Fatal Traffic Wrecks Reported So Far in MN

Ortonville, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting two fatal traffic crashes so far during the Memorial Day weekend. The first one happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in rural Big Stone County. The State Patrol says two smaller SUVs were involved and one of the drivers died at the scene. He was identified as 73-year-old Darryl Klapel of Ortonville. His 71-year-old wife Ladonna was a passenger and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver was identified as 57-year-old Gregory Lecker of Minneapolis. He was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
ORTONVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing Garrison man

The body of a missing 30-year-old Minnesota man was believed to have been found in the waters of Mille Lacs on Saturday. According to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police, a 911 caller reported spotting a body near Wigwam Bay, which is located on the west side of the massive lake in east-central Minnesota. Authorities believe the body to be that of Matthew James Chapel.
GARRISON, MN
