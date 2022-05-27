ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missouri News Headlines Friday, May 27th, 2022

By Learfield News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Columbia, MO) -- Eric Greitens will not be in a Boone County courtroom today (Friday) as was originally scheduled. The last time he and his former wife were in court he was allowed access to Sheena Chestnut Greitens’ phone records. The former Missouri governor denies her allegations of domestic violence, saying...

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Missouri Independent

Missouri bill banning unauthorized camping raises concerns about criminalizing homelessness

Micah Titterington was among hundreds of organization leaders who opposed a measure in the Missouri legislature this year that they argue would criminalize homelessness statewide. Modeled on legislation pushed in states across the country by a conservative nonprofit from Texas called the Cicero Institute, the Missouri bill sought to ban people from sleeping on state-owned […] The post Missouri bill banning unauthorized camping raises concerns about criminalizing homelessness appeared first on Missouri Independent.
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Has a Helpful Map Showing You Where Bears are Sighted

We know that the bear population in Missouri is increasing, but it's a big state and hard to keep track of exactly where the bears are. Thanks to a helpful Missouri map, now you can keep track of the sightings of these apex predators. The Missouri Department of Conservation has...
KCTV 5

Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
SHAWNEE, KS
kmaland.com

KMAland Baseball (5/30): Platte Valley falls in Missouri semifinal

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley lost in a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal while Melcher-Dallas picked up a Bluegrass Conference win in KMAland baseball on Monday. St. Elizabeth used a six-run fifth inning to blow open a tight game, taking advantage of eight Platte Valley errors. Platte Valley had just two hits in the contest, getting singles from Wyatt Miller and Justin Miller. Memphis Bliley struck out three and gave up six earned runs on five hits in five innings to take the loss.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
wglt.org

How to recycle a 150-foot wind turbine blade? Haul it to Missouri

In the small community of Louisiana, Missouri, it’s not uncommon to see what looks like massive white wings traveling down the road, strapped to flatbed tractor-trailers. Once a bustling commercial port, the historic Mississippi River town 90 miles north of St. Louis has become a hub for an unusual commodity: used wind turbine blades. Shipments from nearly every corner of the U.S. arrive daily at the Veolia North America recycling plant, the last stop for turbine blades at the end of their lifespan.
LOUISIANA, MO
The Associated Press

Suspected serial killer charged in Missouri over 7th death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A suspected serial killer already charged in six killings in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas has been charged with first-degree murder in a seventh death. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the new murder charge Friday against Perez Deshay Reed. Baker...
Awesome 92.3

Does Missouri Really Requires Two License Plates On Your Vehicle? Well Sort Of

Before I came to live in Missouri once again, my last job was in the state of Indiana. I had to get license plates for that state, since my Illinois ones were expiring soon. In that state, only the rear license plate was required. For the record, much cheaper too. This Memorial Day weekend, many of you will be traveling, and I have noticed that some vehicles have plates on the front and back, and some do not. So what is the law?
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Wood was accused of felony possession of amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. Wood was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Iowa State Fair seeking Iowan of the Day nominees

(Des Moines) -- The Iowa State Fair is looking for the next group of outstanding Iowans. Nominations are currently being sought for the 2022 Iowan of the Day awards at the State Fair. The awards are sponsored by the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products. For over 25 years, standout citizens have been honored with the title of Iowan of the Day. On the KMA "Morning Show," Blue Ribbon Foundation public relations intern Brooklin Border says it's always exciting to recognize these deserving people.
IOWA STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Senate Candidate Trudy Busch Valentine Ducks Missouri Voters

Trudy Busch Valentine wants to be the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, but two left-leaning political organizers in St. Louis say it is exceedingly difficult to get her to appear live in front of voters. Valentine made a splash when she first entered the race in the last...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

