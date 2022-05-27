ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube Music's radio queues could soon get a significant improvement

By Rhys Wood
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Falt_0fsF7DI200
(Image credit: YouTube)

YouTube Music looks as though it is testing another new feature that will let listeners customize their radio queues via a list of filters found under the 'Up Next' section of the playlist.

The feature doesn't seem to be widely available to YouTube Music subscribers just yet, but it was brought to light over on the YouTube Music subreddit (opens in new tab). The post features an image displaying the filters appearing just above the playlist in the form of pill-shaped selections (thanks, 9To5Google (opens in new tab)).

Hanubeki, the Reddit user who made the original post, states the image shows filters options for "All" (which appears to be the default option), "Familiar," "Recommendation" and "Instrumental." They add that the options seem to change on a per-song basis, varying when a different song is played.

The aim of the feature seems to be allow listeners to customize their radio queues on the fly, without the need to back out and choose a different playlist entirely. If you're glancing at your Up Next queue and not liking what you see, in theory, these filters may be able to adjust the list to include more songs that are to your liking.

Is YouTube Music on a roll?

YouTube Music has impressed us in recent weeks with a steady stream of quality-of-life updates, and this new radio queue addition looks poised to become another winner in the app's feature cap. Of course, we can't really gauge its usefulness until we've tested it for ourselves, but the idea of being able to quickly adjust a queue without backing out of it is certainly appealing.

Discovery of this feature comes shortly after Google's announcement of improvements to its YouTube Music casting feature, another quality-of-life change that should help listeners instantly connect to their most used casting device.

Before that, the Android version of the app also received the ability to save queues as playlists, which was previously only accessible to listeners using the app on iOS. These updates, in addition to plans for a dedicated podcast section for the app, perhaps show that Google is keen to continuously add polish to YouTube Music for the foreseeable future.

Here's hoping, then, that YouTube Music becomes even more abundant with feature and quality-of-life updates throughout the rest of this year and the next.

Rhys is a Staff Writer for TechRadar, and while relatively fresh to the role, he's been writing in a professional capacity for years. A Media, Writing and Production graduate, Rhys has prior experience creating written content for HR companies, restaurants, app developers, IT sites and toy sellers. His true passions, though, lie in video games, TV, audio and home entertainment. When Rhys isn't on the clock, you'll usually find him logged into Final Fantasy 14.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The Google Pixel Tablet could offer a key iPad feature

Much to everyone’s surprise, Google recently teased a new Pixel Tablet – one which we probably won’t see until next year. But one of the most exciting possible features wasn’t included in the tease. That feature is a stylus, which is something there’s now significant evidence...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

89% of VPN users say they don't actually need this common feature

When looking for the best VPN services on the market, you've surely come across several characteristics that are supposed to make the service worth your money. Beside top-notch security features, a strict no-log policy and strong encryption, providers boast about the ability to use their VPN on many devices at once as a great advantage. In the past few years, device allowances have grown, with some top services even offering unlimited simultaneous connections to their users.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Radio#Queues#Next
Daily Mail

Netflix CEO says 75% stock drop was 'horrifying, disappointing and embarrassing,' compares canceling Dave Chappelle to censorship in the Middle East and defends cutting Harry and Meghan's animated show

The CEO of Netflix said the company's recent 75 percent stock drop was a 'horrifying, disappointing and embarrassing' moment for the streaming platform, which lost lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year. The company lost $54 billion in a single day in April after having seen...
MARKETS
TechRadar

Netflix Geeked Week 2022: start date, how to watch, schedule, and more

Netflix Geeked Week 2022 is right around the corner, so it's time to start getting hyped for everything we enjoy watching on the world's biggest streamer. Things haven't been rosy for Netflix over the past few months. The streaming company has had to contend with its fair share of negative press born out of financial and subscriber-based woes, show cancellations, staff lay offs, and audience backlash over a crackdown on password sharing. So Netflix is hoping for a more positive outcome as we officially head into the summer months (read: winter for those in southern climes).
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things 4’ Shatters Netflix’s Premiere-Weekend Viewing Record

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things 4” is already turning Netflix viewership records Upside Down. The sci-fi drama just experienced the streaming service’s best-ever debut weekend for an English-language series, drawing 286.79 million hours viewed. That tally dethroned “Bridgerton” Season 2, which hit 193 million hours over its own premiere weekend. The fourth season of “Stranger Things” set another new premiere-weekend record when it reached number one in 83 countries. (Netflix tracks 93 countries; “Stranger Things 4” made the top 10 in all of them.) Catchup viewing was also in full force: “Stranger Things” Seasons 1-3 also made Netflix’s top...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Your Netflix sharing is probably safe for the summer – maybe

It's a year of big questions and changes for Netflix, but we might have a cool, cool summer if the streaming giant holds off on expanding its password-sharing surcharge test. This week, when asked about the possibility of expanding the password-sharing tests into the US this summer, a Netflix spokesperson told TechRadar in an email exchange that "We are working to understand the utility of these two features for members in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, before making changes anywhere else in the world. We don't have anything else to share at this time."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TechRadar

11 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more in June 2022

Happy "it's nearly June" time, everyone! It's remarkable to think that we're nearly halfway through 2022, isn't it? It only feels like yesterday that the world's biggest streamers were preparing to drop their first productions of the year. And, while there's been plenty of audiences to enjoy over the past five months, things are about to hot up even more in the battle for viewers' attention.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Memorial Day sale drops this 70-inch TV down to $499.99 - an unbeatable deal

When you think of 70-inch TVs, you might assume that means an extortionate price. Not with this 70-inch TCL 4K TV, though, which is currently reduced to a fantastic low price of $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). When it comes to this year's Memorial Day sales, we haven't seen another TV deal that's quite such incredible value for money - and we doubt it'll be beaten across the entire holiday weekend.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The LG C1 OLED TV plummets to record-low price in huge Memorial Day deal

The 2022 Memorial Day sales event has arrived which means there are thousands of deals available and we've spotted a can't-be-missed offer on the fantastic LG C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the stunning 65-inch display on sale for a record-low price of $1,596.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,499.99). That's a whopping $900 discount and the best TV deals we've spotted in today's Memorial Day sales.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

The best Memorial Day TV sales and deals 2022: Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

The Memorial Day TV sales event is well underway, and we've seen some fantastic deals so far with record-low prices on a wide range of displays from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. Our deals experts have been sifting through all the offers to bring you the best 2022 Memorial Day TV sales and today's hottest deals.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Sonos Ray review

The Sonos Ray is a major sound upgrade compared to the built-in speakers of just about any TV, and gets a massive recommendation on the front. We don't love the lack of HDMI, and movie lovers would do well to spend a little more… but for those who just want clearer speech and more thrilling soundtracks for little money, it's ideal.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy