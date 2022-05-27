ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Illegal ATVs and dirt bikes could be destroyed or sold under new Pennsylvania bill

By Sarah Cassi
 4 days ago
A bill heading to the Pennsylvania Senate floor, crafted by Lehigh Valley state Sen. Pat Browne, aims...

Spartan
4d ago

There are places you can legally ride so stop that lie. If you buy ice skates and live in a desert ,the public is not under an obligation to build ice rinks or in this case, riding paths . Landowners might allow it ,but the disrespect for property makes that a short lived privilege because those same kids are given toys but never learn respect. Sounds like you are just another grown up entitlement baby who thinks your argument supports breaking the law…..See Where This Is Going ?

Harbinger
4d ago

Nonsense. We have a land baron who drives all the time on public roads, he’s friends with the police, and employs local people. He’s broken numerous environmental laws. Money talks. It’s only the poorer people having their stuff destroyed.

Samantha Sousa
4d ago

I was shocked I saw 2 policeman in my area driving on the same style bikes through my neighborhood. Guess they are clamping down being able to chase them

Pocono Update

Free Sunscreen Dispensers Coming to State Parks Across Pennsylvania

While it is fun to soak up the sun, a lack of sunscreen can lead to a painful experience. Sunburn can be a nasty condition to deal with and, in some extreme cases, can even lead to skin cancer. However, sunscreen always seems to be that one item we forget when headed outdoors. Luckily, for anyone enjoying state-owned parks and pools, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources issued the following release detailing their plan to add sunscreen dispensers to these public locations:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that David Torres, age 33, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 26, 2022, to 164 months imprisonment to be followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, by United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, for trafficking in fentanyl.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
