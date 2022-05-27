Catch up Quick

Ryan Knauss’s name read for the first time at East Tenn. Veterans Memorial. The late Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss, 23, who died in Afghanistan, was honored at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial on Monday. Updated: 4 hours ago. 90% of car break ins involved unlocked doors, according to...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a partnership with The Great Smoky Mountains CPCU, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will offer VIN etching this weekend, providing a quick and easy way to protect your vehicle from being stolen. Operation Vehicle ID will be held Saturday, June 4, from 10:00 a.m....
Ryan Knauss’s name read for the first time at East Tenn. Veterans Memorial. The late Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss, 23, who died in Afghanistan, was honored at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial on Monday. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knox County Rescue said they’ve responded to eight water rescue...
As of Sunday evening, a spokesperson told WVLT News that the airplane had not been found. Animal shelter officials will accept submissions until July 31 at 8:00 p.m. Knox County officials encouraged East Tennesseans to enjoy the weather but to wear a lifejacket. SEC TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS!. Updated: 19 hours ago.
A CBS affiliate said one person was detained as a person of interest just moments after the shooting began. Knoxville’s Scott Stallings in contention in Charles Schwab Challenge. Updated: 12 hours ago. Final-round coverage on WVLT and CBS begins at 2:00 P.M. ET. Admirals win 11th state baseball title.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man Monday morning. Franklin Delano Grizzel went missing from Hawkins County Sunday but has been found safe, according to Hawkins County E-911.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to Cruze Landing Monday after receiving calls of five kayakers in distress. After finishing up the water rescue, crews received a call that two more kayakers were in distress. “All 7 kayakers have been rescued and are on shore,” officials said. “A few...
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teenager’s body was recovered from Watts Bar Lake after rescuers began searching around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The body was identified as a 19-year-old woman from Rhea County, officials shared. The woman, Madison Taylor, reportedly entered the...
Knox County Rescue said they’ve responded to eight water rescue calls this Memorial Day Weekend. WATCH | Dozens march 22 miles in central Ky. to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Updated: 12 hours ago. The 22 miles represents the number of veterans who die by suicide every day...
‘I just love to see him happy’ | Luc Lipcius’ mom on his incredible 2022 season. In a season full of records broken and droughts snapped, the parents of these Vols said they’re overjoyed by what they’re watching. Updated: 4 hours ago. As of Sunday evening,...
Animal shelter officials will accept submissions until July 31 at 8:00 p.m. Knox County officials encouraged East Tennesseans to enjoy the weather but to wear a lifejacket. Top ranked Tennessee chomps down on the Gators to win first Tourney title in 27 years.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the Sevier County Courthouse, thousands gathered to start a 65-mile ride that would end at Clinch Mountain. The Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride became one of the biggest events in Sevier County, and this year drew more than 4,000 bikers from all over the country to East Tennessee to take part in the ride.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for a man accused of spending hundreds of dollars on a stolen credit card, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. On May 16, at 8:20 p.m., a man used a stolen credit card at Total Wine and More, located...
Knoxville’s newest sports powerhouse is, for now, top in its division after beating Dalton Red Wolves SC 4-1 Saturday night. The man was booked into the Marion County Jail Friday night. Knoxville's outdoor pools open for season over Memorial Day weekend. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Ed Cothren Pool...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man attempted to steal a purse from a North Knoxville Waffle House and then punched a female in the face when she tried to stop him, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Knoxville Police Department officers said video captured Shaquille Boyd,...
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced the sheriff’s office would host its 2022 Youth Law Enforcement Academy in June. The event will take place from June 6 to June 9, from 7:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day. The interactive academy will be open to McMinn County students entering the seventh or eighth grade; however, Guy said that if seats are available closer to the date, then kids from other counties would be eligible.
The Admirals defeat Houston, 4-1, for the Class 4-A state championship, the 11th in program history. Congratulations to coach Matt Buckner and the Admirals. MOTM Andreassen puts One Knoxville SC at top of division. Updated: 21 hours ago. Knoxville’s newest sports powerhouse is, for now, top in its division after...
SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One woman was killed after a deck boat crashed into a personal watercraft around 6 p.m. Monday, according to Tennessee Wildlife and Resource Agency Spokesperson, Matt Cameron. The woman was identified as Samantha Jo Hess, 23, of Kingsport, the TWRA shared. The deck boat was...
Former deputy Tim Stidam was fired from the office earlier this year after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a report said. One person dead following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive...
Boat crash leaves one dead, one injured on South Holston Lake. A boat crash on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County left one person dead and one injured Monday. ‘I just love to see him happy’ | Luc Lipcius’ mom on his incredible 2022 season. Updated: 9 hours...
Comments / 0