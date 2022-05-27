Catch up Quick

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced the sheriff’s office would host its 2022 Youth Law Enforcement Academy in June. The event will take place from June 6 to June 9, from 7:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day. The interactive academy will be open to McMinn County students entering the seventh or eighth grade; however, Guy said that if seats are available closer to the date, then kids from other counties would be eligible.

