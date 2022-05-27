Catch up Quick

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvlt.tv

Seven kayakers rescued on fast moving waters in Kodak

Ryan Knauss's name read for the first time at East Tenn. Veterans Memorial. The late Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss, 23, who died in Afghanistan, was honored at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial on Monday.
KODAK, TN
wvlt.tv

KCSO to offer free VIN etching this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a partnership with The Great Smoky Mountains CPCU, the Knox County Sheriff's Office will offer VIN etching this weekend, providing a quick and easy way to protect your vehicle from being stolen. Operation Vehicle ID will be held Saturday, June 4, from 10:00 a.m.
wvlt.tv

Crime Stoppers offers tips to prevent car break ins

Knox County Rescue said they've responded to eight water rescue
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

No. 1 seed Vols set to host Knoxville Regional

Knox County officials encouraged East Tennesseans to enjoy the weather but to wear a lifejacket.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County crews rescue stranded kayakers

Knoxville's Scott Stallings in contention in Charles Schwab Challenge.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Hawkins County man found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man Monday morning. Franklin Delano Grizzel went missing from Hawkins County Sunday but has been found safe, according to Hawkins County E-911.
wvlt.tv

Knox County Rescue respond to kayaker distress call at Cruze Landing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to Cruze Landing Monday after receiving calls of five kayakers in distress. After finishing up the water rescue, crews received a call that two more kayakers were in distress. “All 7 kayakers have been rescued and are on shore,” officials said. “A few...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rescuers recover teen’s body from Watts Bar Lake

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teenager’s body was recovered from Watts Bar Lake after rescuers began searching around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The body was identified as a 19-year-old woman from Rhea County, officials shared. The woman, Madison Taylor, reportedly entered the...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
How to save money when visiting Sevier County

'I just love to see him happy' | Luc Lipcius' mom on his incredible 2022 season. In a season full of records broken and droughts snapped, the parents of these Vols said they're overjoyed by what they're watching.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Official: Plane crashes in Blount County, injures 1

Knox County officials encouraged East Tennesseans to enjoy the weather but to wear a lifejacket.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride draws thousands

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the Sevier County Courthouse, thousands gathered to start a 65-mile ride that would end at Clinch Mountain. The Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride became one of the biggest events in Sevier County, and this year drew more than 4,000 bikers from all over the country to East Tennessee to take part in the ride.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

McMinn Co. officials to host Youth Law Enforcement Academy in June

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced the sheriff’s office would host its 2022 Youth Law Enforcement Academy in June. The event will take place from June 6 to June 9, from 7:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day. The interactive academy will be open to McMinn County students entering the seventh or eighth grade; however, Guy said that if seats are available closer to the date, then kids from other counties would be eligible.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Big South Fork officials searching for burglary, theft suspects

The Admirals defeat Houston, 4-1, for the Class 4-A state championship, the 11th in program history. Congratulations to coach Matt Buckner and the Admirals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Boat crash leaves one dead, one injured on South Holston Lake

SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One woman was killed after a deck boat crashed into a personal watercraft around 6 p.m. Monday, according to Tennessee Wildlife and Resource Agency Spokesperson, Matt Cameron. The woman was identified as Samantha Jo Hess, 23, of Kingsport, the TWRA shared. The deck boat was...
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Illinois man shoots, kills father at East Tennessee rest stop

Former deputy Tim Stidam was fired from the office earlier this year after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a report said.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

