New BBC film The Unseen Queen will transport us back in time this Sunday

Photography and filmmaking has the unique ability to transport us back into the past, making distant memories vivid, or allowing us to glimpse back into the lives of others and see them in a different light – something that will be familiar if you've ever looked at photo albums of your parents when they were young!

Ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on May 6 2022, it looks like Buckingham Palace and the BBC have joined forces to release a new film called Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen which will include footage of the monarch from her early years in a fun, spirited light – alongside hundreds of other clips taken from her record-breaking 70-reign as queen of the United Kingdom.

A trailer for the programme has appeared on various news outlets including BBC news which says "the documentary reveals for the first time unseen private family videos of the Queen as a young girl."

Over 75 minutes the programme is set to include (as its titles suggests) unseen footage of the Queen as a young person, which will certainly fascinate royalists and perhaps enable some audiences to see her in a new way.

The short film trailer doesn't give too much away but shows us vignettes of HRH the Queen smiling on board the Royal Navy’s battleship HMS Vanguard in 1947. We'd also expect to see extracts from her famous speeches over the years, as well as public addresses.

If you're wondering where you can watch Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen , it will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK on May 29th at 7.45pm (BST), while viewing access in regions around the world will be different.

