Residents of Door and Kewaunee counties continue to contract the virus, but there is good news to report in their public health departments’ most recent reports. In Door County, 58 of the 157 tests administered last week came back positive for COVID-19. In Kewaunee County, 21 people reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Those numbers do not reflect people who may have at-home tests come back positive. In both counties, the good news is there were no new hospitalizations or deaths related to COVID-19 in the past week. Door County remains one of 24 counties in the medium COVID-19 community level, and Kewaunee County stayed as one of 38 counties in the low community level. Ten counties are listed at the high community level, where the most stringent mitigation strategies such as masking are recommended but not required.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO