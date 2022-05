James Gregory McLeroy, age 63, of Clarkesville, formerly of Athens, passed peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Born on April 9, 1959, in Athens, he was a son of the late James Lester “J.L.” McLeroy and Barbara Ellen Saye McLeroy. He lived in Habersham County for over 30 years and loved the area so much that he considered it his home. Mr. McLeroy was the owner of several local businesses. He was of the Christian faith and had a strong belief and love for Jesus. He loved people and his family and will be greatly missed by all of them.

