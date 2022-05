After a few months the 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's swansong No Time to Die is finally set to make its streaming debut. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the film will be available to stream for free on the platform starting on Friday, June 10. Despite Amazon completing its purchase of the Bond parent company MGM, No Time to Die joins just two other movies from the entire franchise as streaming for free on the service. Currently only the Pierce Brosnan-starring Goldeneye and the Daniel Craig-starring Skyfall are available to stream; all the other films however remain available to rent.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO