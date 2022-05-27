10 Essential Obi-Wan Kenobi Facts Ahead of the Star Wars Series Premiere on Disney Plus

With an explosive and emotional first season behind them, The Bad Batch are gearing up to return to our lives. After concluding the show in August of last year, the series not only introduced us to the unique band of abnormal clone troopers called Clone Force 99, aka The Bad Batch (Dee Bradley Baker), but also to their new young companion (and sister clone) Omega (Michelle Ang). The series was renewed before the end of the first season, and now, thanks to Star Wars Celebration, The Bad Batch will be returning to our screens this fall.

