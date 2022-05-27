10 Essential Obi-Wan Kenobi Facts Ahead of the Star Wars Series Premiere on Disney Plus

Summer is here, folks! And there are plenty of movies to get excited about. Fans of body horror, rejoice, because David Cronenberg’s back with Viggo Mortensen for the futuristic horror film Crimes of the Future. Dinosaurs are roaming freely in Jurassic World Dominion, the final installment in the dino-franchise, and we’re getting an origin story for the astronaut that inspired the toy Buzz Lightyear in the aptly titled Lightyear. Cooper Raiff’s Sundance Film Festival hit Cha Cha Real Smooth starring Raiff, Dakota Johnson and Leslie Mann slides over to AppleTV+, Adam Sandler’s sports drama Hustle hits Netflix, and Joel Kim Booster’s comedy Fire Island and the Emma Thompson sex-positive film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande both land at Hulu. Plus, Chris Hemsworth unleashes his American accent in the freaky crime film Spiderhead.
