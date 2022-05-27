ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Russia to extend ban on sunflower seed exports at end-August -Interfax

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia will not remove its ban on exports of sunflower seeds at the end of August, Interfax news...

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia could issue palm oil export permits today -official

JAKARTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade ministry has received a number of palm oil export permit requests that could be granted within the day, senior ministry official Veri Anggriono said on Monday. Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, allowed exports of the vegetable oil to resume from May...
Agriculture Online

Hiking of rice price by Thailand, Vietnam "impossible" - Thai rice export body

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - A proposed pact between the governments of Thailand and Vietnam to increase rice prices would be "impossible", a senior official of Thailand's Rice Exporters Association said on Monday. "Thailand and Vietnam are not the largest exporters, combined it's less than India and would have buyers...
Agriculture Online

Malaysia may review exports of palm kernel cake

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's commodities ministry said on Tuesday authorities will discuss a possible review of the country's export policy on palm kernel cake, which can be used as animal feed. The ministry will "hold discussions with other stakeholders to review our export policy on palm kernel...
Agriculture Online

Winter wheat harvest in Ukraine-controlled area seen at 20.1 mln T in 2022

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - The winter wheat harvest in the Ukraine-controlled area is expected to reach 20.1 million tonnes in 2022, down from about 32.2 million tonnes for the overall wheat crop in 2021, Ukrainian state weather forecasters said on Monday. Winter wheat is about 95% of the total...
Agriculture Online

Pro-Moscow Kherson region starts grain exports to Russia - TASS

May 30 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled Ukrainian region of Kherson has begun exporting grain that was harvested last year to Russia, the TASS news agency cited a senior local official as saying on Monday. "We have space to store (the new crop) although we have a lot of grain here....
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 9-EU resolves impasse over Russia oil import embargo

BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - European Union leaders said they had agreed on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, resolving an impasse over the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago. Diplomats said the...
Agriculture Online

Egypt bans third party trading in local wheat until end of August

May 31 (Reuters) - Egypt banned trading of wheat by third parties until the end of August, the cabinet said on Tuesday, preventing any sales other than to the government. The government aims to buy the whole harvest from local farmers, as it targets 6 million tonnes of domestic wheat this year after the Ukraine war cut it off from much of the Black Sea wheat it relied on.
Agriculture Online

India cuts base import price of palm oil; raises soyoil price

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, while raising the price of crude soyoil, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, last week allowed duty free imports 2 million tonnes of soyoil. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 1,625 1,703 RBD palm oil 1,733 1,765 RBD palmolein 1,744 1,771 Crude soya oil 1,866 1,827 Gold 597 592 Silver 721 687 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Agriculture Online

U.N. had 'constructive' talks in Moscow on Russian grain, fertilizer exports

May 31 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official had "constructive discussions" in Moscow with Russia's first deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports to global markets, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday. The U.N. official, Rebecca Grynspan, is now in Washington for further talks,...
Agriculture Online

EU Commission has been given mandate to examine gas price cap - Italy PM

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission has been given a full mandate to examine the possibility of setting a price cap on gas imports from Russia, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday. "The Commission received a mandate to study the feasibility of a gas price cap,"...
Agriculture Online

Jordan's wheat reserves are sufficient for 13 months - state TV

May 29 (Reuters) - Jordan's wheat reserves are sufficient for 13 months and the country is in the process of raising stocks to 15 months, state TV reported on Sunday, citing the minister of agriculture. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-EU agrees Russian oil sanctions, gives Hungary exemptions

* Embargo aims to hit Russian ability to finance war. * Ban gives carveout to Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic. * Countries split on more EU sanctions targeting Russian gas. * Leaders discuss how to mitigate soaring energy prices (Adds details on timeframe) By Kate Abnett and Jan Strupczewski. BRUSSELS, May...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat falls on hopes of grain exports from Ukraine

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Tuesday fell, after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to unlock grain cargoes blocked in Ukrainian ports. Corn also ticked lower, while soybeans edged up. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 1.77% to...
