Sheboygan County, WI

APRIL: SHEBOYGAN COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT DROPS, CITY STEADY

By Kevin Zimmermann
b93radio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has released its April employment data, showing a fairly steady rate month-to-month in the Sheboygan area, and continued improvement since last year. April unemployment in Sheboygan County...

FEES LIKELY TO INCREASE FOR THOSE WITH LODGING, SHORT-TERM RENTALS

It’s probably going to get more expensive to operate Air B&Bs, VRBOs, Motels and other short-term rentals in the Sheboygan area. That’s because the yearly permit fees charged to those owners is proposed to increase 500 percent, from the current $20 to $100 per year for each place of business that’s required to collect the room tax of 8% on the gross receipts from retail rooms or lodgings within the City of Sheboygan, Town of Sheboygan and Town of Wilson.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
UPDATE ON SEARCH FOR PERSON MISSING IN LAKE MICHIGAN

Sheboygan Fire Department Officials have added information concerning the search for a person missing in Lake Michigan off Deland Park in Sheboygan. Battalion Chief Chase Longmiller reported in a morning release on Tuesday that the emergency call was received about 10:30 pm on Monday. Family members reported a 26-year-old male was last seen removing his clothing and running down the break wall with the intent of jumping into the water. Upon arrival Sheboygan Fire Department Rescue Swimmers along with Sheboygan Police officers began searching the area for any signns of the individual. The Sheboygan County Dive team, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, US Coast Guard Station Sheboygan and a US Coast Guard Helicopter from Air Station Waukegan assisted with the search, which was suspended shortly after 2 this morning due to lake and weather conditions. The search was resumed at about 8 am on Tuesday.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Kiel Residents March On Memorial Day On Their Own

KIEL, WI (WHBL) – Call it a Memorial Day march – not a Memorial Day Parade. Folks in Kiel held their own celebration Monday, marching from the Busty Lush Pub to Veteran’s Memorial Park after the city of Kiel canceled its official Memorial Day Parade because of a series of bomb threats at the local high school last week.
KIEL, WI
Sheboygan Police: Search Resumes Tuesday Morning For Individual Who Jumped Into Lake Michigan Late Monday Night

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Dive teams are expected back out along Lake Michigan this morning after reports of a 26 year old who jumped in near DeLand park last night and never resurfaced. Sheboygan Police, the County Dive Team, A Helicopter, and the Drone Team working through the night trying to locate the individual. The search was called off around 3:30 this morning, and crews are expected back out around 8am to resume the search.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
BEACHES WILL REMAIN HAZARDOUS THROUGH TODAY

Although strong winds brought in some welcome warmer air for Memorial Day, those same winds have whipped up Lake Michigan enough for the National Weather Service to extend its Beach Hazard warnings through 7 this evening from Sheboygan County southward. To our north, those hazards will last until late tonight. Once again the beach most likely to be affected by dangerous conditions locally is General King Park Beach in Sheboygan.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
US COAST GUARD, NWS: BE CAREFUL NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN TODAY

With many hoping for their first beach holiday this year, the National Weather Service and U.S. Coast Guard are both warning people to exercise caution. The National Weather Service has issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories around Lake Michigan through the rest of the holiday – until 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Community Policy