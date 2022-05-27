ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesia to allocate about 1 mln tonnes of palm oil for export -official

 4 days ago

JAKARTA, May 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia will allocate about 1 million tonnes of palm for...

UPDATE 1-Thai, Vietnam rice price hike plan 'impossible', Thai export body says

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - A pact between Thailand and Vietnam to raise rice prices would be "impossible", a top Thai industry official said on Monday, in another sign of opposition to a government-proposed plan for a rice cartel amid a global food crisis. Thailand's government said on Friday it...
ECONOMY
India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Ukraine's May grain exports drop to 1.06 mln T

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports fell to 1.063 million tonnes for May 1-30, down from 2.8 million tonnes in May 2021, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The ministry said the volume included 1.007 million tonnes of corn, 42,000 tonnes of wheat and some other grains. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Egypt bans third party trading in local wheat until end of August

May 31 (Reuters) - Egypt banned trading of wheat by third parties until the end of August, the cabinet said on Tuesday, preventing any sales other than to the government. The government aims to buy the whole harvest from local farmers, as it targets 6 million tonnes of domestic wheat this year after the Ukraine war cut it off from much of the Black Sea wheat it relied on.
MIDDLE EAST
India cuts base import price of palm oil; raises soyoil price

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, while raising the price of crude soyoil, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, last week allowed duty free imports 2 million tonnes of soyoil. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 1,625 1,703 RBD palm oil 1,733 1,765 RBD palmolein 1,744 1,771 Crude soya oil 1,866 1,827 Gold 597 592 Silver 721 687 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Pro-Moscow Kherson region starts grain exports to Russia - TASS

May 30 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled Ukrainian region of Kherson has begun exporting grain that was harvested last year to Russia, the TASS news agency cited a senior local official as saying on Monday. "We have space to store (the new crop) although we have a lot of grain here....
INDUSTRY
GRAINS-U.S. wheat falls on hopes of grain exports from Ukraine

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Tuesday fell, after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to unlock grain cargoes blocked in Ukrainian ports. Corn also ticked lower, while soybeans edged up. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 1.77% to...
AGRICULTURE
Economy
U.N. had 'constructive' talks in Moscow on Russian grain, fertilizer exports

May 31 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official had "constructive discussions" in Moscow with Russia's first deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports to global markets, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday. The U.N. official, Rebecca Grynspan, is now in Washington for further talks,...
INDUSTRY
Russian wheat prices stable amid weak demand

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were steady last week amid weak demand from importers, analysts said on Monday, adding that many exporters had already depleted their share of Russia's state grain export quota, which lasts until June 30. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for...
AGRICULTURE
Jordan's wheat reserves are sufficient for 13 months - state TV

May 29 (Reuters) - Jordan's wheat reserves are sufficient for 13 months and the country is in the process of raising stocks to 15 months, state TV reported on Sunday, citing the minister of agriculture. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For...
AGRICULTURE
Winter wheat harvest in Ukraine-controlled area seen at 20.1 mln T in 2022

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - The winter wheat harvest in the Ukraine-controlled area is expected to reach 20.1 million tonnes in 2022, down from about 32.2 million tonnes for the overall wheat crop in 2021, Ukrainian state weather forecasters said on Monday. Winter wheat is about 95% of the total...
AGRICULTURE
UPDATE 9-EU resolves impasse over Russia oil import embargo

BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - European Union leaders said they had agreed on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, resolving an impasse over the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago. Diplomats said the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
EU Commission has been given mandate to examine gas price cap - Italy PM

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission has been given a full mandate to examine the possibility of setting a price cap on gas imports from Russia, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday. "The Commission received a mandate to study the feasibility of a gas price cap,"...
INDUSTRY
UPDATE 3-EU agrees gradual Russian oil embargo, gives Hungary exemptions

BRUSSELS, May 31 (Reuters) - European Union leaders have agreed an embargo on Russian oil imports that will start kicking in towards the end of the year and which exempts, for now, pipeline imports that Hungary and two other landlocked Central European states rely on. The toughest sanction yet on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GRAINS-U.S. wheat drops as Russia considers Ukrainian grain exports

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to allow blocked Ukrainian grain vessels from Black Sea ports. Corn was pressured by falling wheat, while soybeans saw profit-taking after earlier life-of-contract highs. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
AGRICULTURE

