Erie County Legislature approves MOU for new football stadium

For the last few weeks, the COVID-19 virus has been making its impact known again all across New York State. Some experts are not surprised by this considering Western New York's 7-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate is still hovering around 12.5%. While the percentages in Western New York are much lower than some other areas of the state, anything above 5% is considered high, and as you can see we're well above that.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO