Erie County Legislature approves MOU for new football stadium

Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Niagara County law enforcement agencies will participate in a special effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives, law enforcement officers across New York state will take to the roads. The statewide STOP-DWI high-visibility engagement campaign efforts start Friday, May 27, and will end Tuesday, May 31. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office, as well as law enforcement agencies across Niagara County, will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and death.
Comments / 0