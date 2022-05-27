ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County Legislature approves MOU for new football stadium

Cover picture for the articleThe Erie County Legislature on Thursday unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding for the Buffalo Bills new stadium deal, thus accepting the deal County Executive Mark...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Jefferson Avenue Tops plans reopening, but some community members are torn

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, a spokesperson from Tops Friendly Markets released the following statement regarding plans to reopen the location of the May 14 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people:. “Our engineers and construction management team are working closely with local contractors and equipment suppliers...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Recent COVID-19 Resurgence Is Having A Real Impact On WNY

For the last few weeks, the COVID-19 virus has been making its impact known again all across New York State. Some experts are not surprised by this considering Western New York's 7-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate is still hovering around 12.5%. While the percentages in Western New York are much lower than some other areas of the state, anything above 5% is considered high, and as you can see we're well above that.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbfo.org

Gas prices should ease this week as gas tax cap goes into effect

New Yorkers will start to feel a little relief at the pump starting Wednesday, as a cap on gasoline taxes from state and local governments go into effect June 1. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular grade gas is $4.92. It’s already over $5 a gallon is some areas downstate. So how much will gas prices drop this week?
TRAFFIC
buffaloscoop.com

Western New York Land Conservancy dedicates College Lodge Forest; Old-Growth Forest Network inducts preserve into nationwide program

The Western New York Land Conservancy and the Friends of the College Lodge Forest held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the College Lodge Forest to announce the Land Conservancy’s formal purchase of the property. Located near Fredonia, this spectacular forest has long been a cherished community gathering place in Chautauqua County.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 5 Most Underrated Suburbs of Buffalo

If you have lived in Buffalo and Western New York your entire life, then you have probably seen and heard of all the different and unique suburbs of Buffalo. Most of us call ourselves "Buffalonians," but many of us grew up in a suburb that we hold near and dear to our heart.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

ECDOH: Don't trust your cocaine, don't trust your pills

Erie County joins partners in sharing important warnings to prevent deadly overdoses and save lives. Since May 13, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office has recorded an alarming and tragic number of Erie County resident deaths with suspected cocaine and fentanyl involvement. Representatives from Erie County government and community partners joined forces on Thursday with a wholehearted appeal to the community: Stay alive; don’t trust your cocaine.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Travel advisory: NY Route 5 over Tifft Street to close Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo drivers should be aware of a bridge closure to take place on Friday. The New York State Department of Transportation is informing Buffalo drivers that a NY Route 5 over Tifft Street will be closed on Friday starting at 6 p.m. for paving work. The bridge will be closed to traffic for paving work.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County to participate in statewide Memorial Day weekend high-visibility engagement campaign

Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Niagara County law enforcement agencies will participate in a special effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives, law enforcement officers across New York state will take to the roads. The statewide STOP-DWI high-visibility engagement campaign efforts start Friday, May 27, and will end Tuesday, May 31. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office, as well as law enforcement agencies across Niagara County, will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and death.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Totally Buffalo Festival is back at Buffalo RiverWorks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Totally Buffalo Festival returned to Buffalo RiverWorks this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday morning with live music and family-friendly activities. Some 90 local vendors are part of the festival, with things such as Buffalo-themed signs, shirts, jewelry, and much more for sale. Organizers say...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Plans Tweaked for Elmwood Crossing

The project team behind the Elmwood Crossing development are seeking to modify their master plan for the former Children’s Hospital campus. Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate are asking the City Council to amend the previously-approved Elmwood Crossing PUD that set development standards for the reuse project. The most significant changes would be the removal of plans for a large grocery in a mixed-use building planned for W. Utica Street and rehabbing a residence at 187 Bryant Street rather than demolishing it.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Black Bear Sighting Confirmed In Hamburg, New York

The Police in the Town Of Hamburg has confirmed that a black bear has been seen wandering around the area over the weekend. The Town of Hamburg police posted on their Facebook page that the bear was seen on Scranton Road near Strnad Drive in the town of Hamburg. The bear was spotted on MAy 28th around 1:30 am. Police have advised residents in the area to stay away from the bear if they see it.
HAMBURG, NY
WKBW-TV

Medina native Melanie Green to compete in U.S. Women's Open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Low scores and accolades galore, Melanie Green is having a season to remember on the golf course. "Proving to myself that the hard work I am doing, is paying off," Green said. It wasn't too long ago that Green was golfing for the Medina Mustangs,...
MEDINA, NY

