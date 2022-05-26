ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneteenth 2022 at the Pope House Museum!

Celebrating African American History and Culture at the Pope House on Juneteenth Weekend (6/18-6/19)

Join the City of Raleigh Museum at our annual Juneteenth festivities, hosted at the Pope House Museum (located on 511 S. Wilmington St.) Juneteenth is a national holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. This year, we will be hosting a host of free, family-friendly activities at the Pope House on June 18th and 19th, including but not limited to a libations ceremony by Dr. Kwesi Brookins, rare historic artifacts, special walking tours, games and crafts, music, and giveaways. Offered in partnership with Mechanics & Farmers Bank - Raleigh Branch and Shaw University archives. The event if free and open to the public. For more information contact the City of Raleigh Museum at (919) 996-2220.

Date: June 18

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm

Date: June 19

Time: 1:00pm-4:00pm

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

