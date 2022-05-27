ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G7 countries to take ambitious action against plastic pollution

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven countries have committed to taking ambitious action against plastic pollution, according to a statement published on Friday.

"Rather than waiting for an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution and without prejudice to ongoing negotiations, we each commit to, without delay, taking ambitious actions that have environmental and socio-economic benefits along the lifecycle of plastics, and we encourage and support partner countries to do the same," said the communique after a meeting of G7 energy, climate and environment ministers in Berlin.

The ministers also pledged to increase national efforts to conserve or protect at least 30% of their own coastal and marine areas by 2030.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

