It’s probably going to get more expensive to operate Air B&Bs, VRBOs, Motels and other short-term rentals in the Sheboygan area. That’s because the yearly permit fees charged to those owners is proposed to increase 500 percent, from the current $20 to $100 per year for each place of business that’s required to collect the room tax of 8% on the gross receipts from retail rooms or lodgings within the City of Sheboygan, Town of Sheboygan and Town of Wilson.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO