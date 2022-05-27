ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, MN

Kandiyohi Co. Sheriff: Death Possibly Drug Related

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW LONDON -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found unconscious inside a vehicle. At about...

Comments / 0

kduz.com

Woman From Buffalo Dies in Stearns County Crash

A woman from Buffalo died after a one-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Friday. The State Patrol says 55-year-old Cheryl Stauffer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she died. Stauffer was traveling northbound on Highway 15 at County Road 20 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The crash...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Arrested, Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a “very active investigation” is underway after a man was found dead in Morristown early Tuesday. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call around 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast. (credit: CBS) They met a resident who said another person was badly injured. Deputies then found a 41-year-old man dead. Another man was arrested. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Morristown is about 60 miles south of the Twin Cities.
MORRISTOWN, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Body positively identified as that of missing Baxter woman

(Baxter, MN) -- The body of a missing Baxter woman has now been positively identified as Jessie Eue. Her body was found in a pond on an old golf course near her home on Thursday evening after near 90 people helped in the search. Authorities were able to make a...
wxpr.org

Falling tree kills two campers in Price County

The Price County Sheriff's Department reports two Minnesota campers have died after a tree fell on them at a campsite Sunday evening. According to a press release, the two - only identified as a 39-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from White Bear Township, MN, were seated at a picnic table when they were struck by the tree.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
KARE

BCA agents investigate death in southern Minnesota

MORRISTOWN, Minn. — Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man's death in a small town in southern Minnesota. According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of...
MORRISTOWN, MN
willmarradio.com

One killed, several injured in area weekend traffic crashes

(Carlos MN-) A Carlos woman was hurt in a one vehicle rollover Saturday morning. The state patrol says 37-year-old Jodie Tatro was hurt when her SUV left Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 13 and crashed in the ditch around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Tatro was taken taken to the Alexandria Hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities believe alcohol was involved in the crash.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Buffalo Woman Killed in Crash Friday

(KNSI) — A 55-year-old Buffalo woman is dead after a crash Friday on Highway 15. The Minnesota State Patrol says Cheryl Stauffer was driving north on Highway 15 near County Road 120 just before 5:00 p.m. when she went off the road, and her car rolled. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she died.
BUFFALO, MN
kvsc.org

Woman From Buffalo Dies in Fatal Crash Friday in St. Cloud

The Minnesota State Patrol is releasing information about a fatal crash that happened Friday just before 5 p.m. on Highway 15 and County Road 120 in St. Cloud, which is near the diamond interchange. The driver, 55-year-old Cheryl Ann Stauffer of Buffalo was heading north on Highway 15 when she...
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away. As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing. Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove. Nobody was seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car. They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters. It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Fun 104.3

Two Holiday Weekend Fatal Traffic Wrecks Reported So Far in MN

Ortonville, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting two fatal traffic crashes so far during the Memorial Day weekend. The first one happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in rural Big Stone County. The State Patrol says two smaller SUVs were involved and one of the drivers died at the scene. He was identified as 73-year-old Darryl Klapel of Ortonville. His 71-year-old wife Ladonna was a passenger and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver was identified as 57-year-old Gregory Lecker of Minneapolis. He was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
ORTONVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing Garrison man

The body of a missing 30-year-old Minnesota man was believed to have been found in the waters of Mille Lacs on Saturday. According to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police, a 911 caller reported spotting a body near Wigwam Bay, which is located on the west side of the massive lake in east-central Minnesota. Authorities believe the body to be that of Matthew James Chapel.
GARRISON, MN
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Issues Alert For Single Block Of University Avenue After Crime-Filled Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials are giving a warning Sunday about a stretch of University Avenue in Minneapolis. Officers have responded to several incidents in just a little more than a week on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast, on the university’s East Bank campus. (credit: CBS) According to the university’s “SAFE U” emergency alert system, officers have been dealing with everything from house parties, to gunfire, to assaults. Police are asking people to be careful in that area.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

11-year-old convinces Minneapolis car thief to let 5 brothers out

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are searching for the man who stole a minivan in Minneapolis on Sunday with five children inside. According to police, the thief jumped into a Honda Odyssey van Sunday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. along East Lake Street at 12th Avenue South after the parents stepped away from the vehicle for a brief moment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Chaska Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 56-year-old man from Brooklyn Park lost traction on Highway 212 at County Road 40 around 1:45 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. He was hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare.
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Western Minnesota Crash

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A 73-year-old man is dead and two other people are hospitalized after a crash in western Minnesota Saturday evening. The crash involved two vehicles and occurred on Highway 12 at Big Stone County Road 21 in Odessa Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Darryl Klapel, one of the drivers, died at the scene, the state patrol said. His passenger, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, as was the 57-year-old man driving the other vehicle. The state patrol said the extent of their injuries “has not yet been determined.” Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Body found in Baxter during search for missing woman

(Baxter, MN)--A body was reportedly discovered Thursday evening during a search for a missing woman in north central Minnesota. The Baxter Police Department conducted a ground search Thursday evening in Baxter as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Jessie Eue. Thursday’s search was reportedly in the area behind...
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man Shot Walking Into N. Mpls. Business

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot while walking into a business late Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting was reported at 10:50 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Broadway Avenue. When police arrived, officers found a man in his mid-40s suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. Investigators say, according to preliminary information, the victim was walking into a business when he heard gunshots and then felt pain. The victim did not have any information about suspects. Officers have talked with people in the area at the time of the shooting and identified possible locations of surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
