Southampton Considering Moves For Up To FOUR Manchester City Players

Premier League side Southampton are reportedly holding a level of interest in a number of Manchester City's rising academy talents, with a view to potentially making loan moves for one or more of the names in question.

The biggest testament to Manchester City being one of the most dominant sides in world football is that the club’s teams across all age groups have been crowned champions in their respective leagues this season.

However, this is also proof of Manchester City's incredible conveyor belt of young talent, aside from the biggest success story in recent years in Phil Foden.

As a result, it comes as no surprise to understand that one Premier League club are eyeing a potential move for one or several of Manchester City’s exciting youngsters to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2022/23 season.

According to a report by Dan Sheldon of the Athletic , Southampton are eyeing moves for the likes of Liam Delap, Gavin Bazunu, Cole Palmer and James McAtee in the summer. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In the case of the former, the Saints are said to have been ‘long-term admirers’ of Liam Delap. The youngster recently signed a three-year contract extension with Manchester City until the summer of 2026, and as such any potential switch this summer is expected to be a loan. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Additionally, Gavin Bazunu is also claimed to be a ‘player of interest’ to Southampton , with the goalkeeper also ‘keen’ to continue playing first-team football after a successful loan spell with Portsmouth in the 2021/2022 season. However, at this stage, it still remains unknown as to whether a loan or a permanent move is on the cards for the Irishman.

In addition, Cole Palmer and James McAtee - two of Manchester City's academy products that made their Premier League debuts - have also been ‘mentioned’ to the Athletic as potential incomings next term.

Considering how Southampton have nurtured gifted youngsters such as Armando Broja and Tino Livramento during the season just gone, it would come as no surprise to see Manchester City officials send either of their academy products to Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side on a permanent or a temporary basis — however, it is unlikely that any deal will include all the four youngsters to the same club.

