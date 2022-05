The New York State Education Department has announced that the Regents exams for US History and Government scheduled for June 1st have been canceled. If you have kids in high school, you are well aware that this time of year can be extremely stressful for kids getting ready to take the state regents exams. Personally, my 16-year-old daughter has been doing review after review in various subjects for the last few weeks to try and get herself ready for the exams that are scheduled to start early next month.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO