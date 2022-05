Cooking for the royal family is no easy feat. Not only do you have to conquer the monumental task of preparing a meal "fit for a queen" on a daily basis, but there is a lengthy list of rules to follow. In fact, what Queen Elizabeth really eats (and doesn't eat) in a day may be subject to them. The halitosis-causing garlic and its cousin, the onion, are a big no-no (via Daily Record). The queen also doesn't eat "pasta, potatoes, or rice" when she is dining alone; she eats her bananas using cutlery; and she has been known to consume fruit from a Tupperware container (via Hello! Magazine).

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO