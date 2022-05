A few summers ago, on the way back from a morning on the beach in southern Sicily, we stopped to get pizza for lunch. I remember this for several reasons. Because as I got out of the car, the Y strap pulled out of the base of my blue flip-flop – a little thing with an enormous effect. Because, while I was waiting in front of the pizza cabinet still thinking about my foot, a tray of just-baked things the shape of Cornish pasties was brought out and put on a crate near the door to cool. But mostly I remember because, as we drove home and I pulled one in half so we could share it, a bit of green and cheese dropped in my lap. And, despite talcum and stain remover, it left a faint but unmissable mark on a useful dress. A grease souvenir from Sicily.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO