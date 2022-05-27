Cannes 2022: Best red carpet fashion

Some great things just never change— like curtain bangs (whether currently on Kendall Jenner or Hilary Duff or worn as a part of a shag like on Alexa Chung), this type of cut never truly goes out of style. Rather than a risky snip like blunt bangs or going super-short, the beauty of curtain bangs is that they present a myriad of anti-aging benefits for your overall look, and suit virtually any face shape, professional stylists tell us. Read on to learn more about why celebs continue to rock this cut (and why you might want to try it yourself for summer) as well as tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist and hair expert at The Right Hairstyles.

HAIR CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO