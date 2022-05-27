Opera star advertises his apartment for sale in the NY Times

An actor who was dropped by his agent as a result of being diagnosed with a heart condition is calling for best practice guidelines to be produced to prevent other performers from being treated this way…. Do we know agents like that in the music world? Surely not.
Askonas Holt has reported the death of its veteran vocal agent Peter Bloor. An Australian who learned his trade in the Joan Sutherland-Richard Bonynge team, he was with AH for 25 years, mostly at Robert Rattray’s side.
Anna Netrebko received multiple ovations Friday night at her return to La Scala. Afterwards, La Scala’s sovrintendente Dominique Meyer said: I hope this evening is a sign for other houses to open their doors to Anna Netrebko. The opera audience today has shown what it wants.’. Total moral surrender.
We have been informed of the death last night of David Sigall, chairman of Ingpen & Williams until his retirement in 2016. David had been suffering from a prolonged degenerative condition. He was in his mid-70s. He looked after major artists, among them Alfred Brendel, Georg Solti and Jessye Norman.
Andrew Bolton, curator of New York’s Metropolitan Museum’s current exhibition, In America – An Anthology of American Fashion, narrates this fascinating film about American fashion throughout the history of the United States. Ten movie directors, including Martin Scorsese and Sofia Coppola, were asked to set the costumes...
The experienced South Korean violinist Inmo Yang took first prize this weekend at the prestigious Sibelius Competition in Helsinki. Yang, 26, has previously won the 2015 Paganini competition in Genoa and was runner-up in a Yehudi Menuhin contest in 2014. He plays a 1718 Stradivarius, on loan to him from...
Dinara Alieva has withdrawn from performing Cio-Cio-San and Olesya Petrova from the role of Suzuki. ‘Withdrawals are due to delayed visa processing times unfortunately making it impossible for both artists to take part in the upcoming revival’, they say – as we always predicted would happen post-Brexit. Cio-Cio-San...
Congratulations to Maestro Placido Domingo on receiving the prestigious Premio Cappuccilli. The award was presented to Maestro on stage in front of all public after Maestro’s superb performance of I due Foscari at Teatro del Maggio in Firenze on May 28, 2022.
The Russian ministry of culture has published a list of the country’s top-salaried arts leaders. Valery Gergiev’s name is omitted, presumably because he’s too rich to declare. Here’s the official list. 1 Vladimir Spivakov (National Philharmonic Orchestra) 158.3 million rubles (US$ 240,000) 2 Vladimir Aristarkhov (Natural...
Click here to read the full article. After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name?
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might be holding onto that answer for quite a while. A source told Us Weekly on May 31, 2022, that the couple “have only shared the baby’s name with close family members. They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.” The rapper and the “Umbrella” singer are also trying to extend their family. “They want a big family for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and...
The holiday weekend saw Disney+ and Netflix competing head-to-head for streaming views as the Disney behemoth kicked off the unofficial start to summer with its release of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and Netflix responded with the first part of "Stranger Things" Season 4. The streaming giants caught the eye of Wall Street, and Seth Schachner, the managing director at consultancy Strat Americas, joined Cheddar News to break down the heavy hitters. "This is a very tough, competitive game, and I don't see it getting any easier," he said. "I think you'll probably see more consolidation."
Copenhagen Opera have just premiered one of the best new operas I have seen in the past 50 years of opera going. What is more, it is visually stunning, has an engaging and melodic score, is well sung and deals with one of the most important issues of our time, namely assisted death. It truly is an opera for our time.
Comments / 0