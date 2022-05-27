Australia promotes principal cellist to chief conductor

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
WHEN Simon Thomas' wife Gemma started to experience headaches, GPs dismissed the symptoms. Not letting up, Gemma, 40, went to her local surgery three times, complaining of night sweats, bruising and fatigue. In November 2017 she developed a bruise on her thigh and her headaches became severe. She was told...
Mark Pemberton has resigned as chief executive after 15 years. He says: ‘ I will be leaving the ABO at the end of September. It will have been 15 years in July, and it’s time to pass the baton. I’ll be taking time time off to recharge the batteries, and then pursuing freelance opportunities.’
The Russian ministry of culture has published a list of the country’s top-salaried arts leaders. Valery Gergiev’s name is omitted, presumably because he’s too rich to declare. Here’s the official list. 1 Vladimir Spivakov (National Philharmonic Orchestra) 158.3 million rubles (US$ 240,000) 2 Vladimir Aristarkhov (Natural...
Andrew Bolton, curator of New York’s Metropolitan Museum’s current exhibition, In America – An Anthology of American Fashion, narrates this fascinating film about American fashion throughout the history of the United States. Ten movie directors, including Martin Scorsese and Sofia Coppola, were asked to set the costumes...
We have been informed of the death last night of David Sigall, chairman of Ingpen & Williams until his retirement in 2016. David had been suffering from a prolonged degenerative condition. He was in his mid-70s. He looked after major artists, among them Alfred Brendel, Georg Solti and Jessye Norman.
Dinara Alieva has withdrawn from performing Cio-Cio-San and Olesya Petrova from the role of Suzuki. ‘Withdrawals are due to delayed visa processing times unfortunately making it impossible for both artists to take part in the upcoming revival’, they say – as we always predicted would happen post-Brexit. Cio-Cio-San...
The former Salzburg Festival President Helga Rabl-Stadler begins work tomorrow at the Foreign Ministry in Vienna. She has been appointed special adviser for foreign culture and will be responsible for ‘the further development of Austria’s cultural presence abroad’. Helga, 73, is reportedly delighted. After 27 years in...
A 20 year-old production can no longer be shown without being revised in accordance with current sensitivities. Was it ever that bad?. This Summer, the Royal Opera House revives Moshe Leiser’s and Patrice Caurier’s 2002 production, taking a new approach to this much-loved production. For this revival, The...
We have been notified of the death today, after a long illness, of Viktor von Halem, a member of the Deutsche Oper Berlin for more than 30 years and a stalwart on the world stage. He sang more than 100 roles. Harold Schonberg once described him as ‘a giant of...
Copenhagen Opera have just premiered one of the best new operas I have seen in the past 50 years of opera going. What is more, it is visually stunning, has an engaging and melodic score, is well sung and deals with one of the most important issues of our time, namely assisted death. It truly is an opera for our time.
