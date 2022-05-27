ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

AAA: Record-high gas prices not keeping Virginians home

By Caroline Coleburn
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2J2b_0fsEiPHh00

RICHMOND, Va. -- This Memorial Day weekend, AAA is predicting 970,000 Virginians will hit the roads despite record-high gas prices.

"They're going to be the busiest roads that people have seen probably since the pandemic began," explained Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson.

Friday morning, the average price of gas in the country was $4.60 per gallon, and in Virginia the average price was $4.45.

"That's another record high, and $1.50 more than what we were paying this time a year ago," said Dean. "So drivers are feeling that pain at the pump."

Dean also noted we have seen some fluctuations with price swings over the past few weeks, with 10 or 11 cent jumps overnight.

That’s not typical. Dean said we used to only see price jumps like that due to storms like hurricanes, which would shut down oil production.

"The market is volatile right now," Dean explained.

AAA believes there are three major reasons for these high prices at the pump. Demand is up due to the summer travel season beginning, more people are flying than we saw during the pandemic and crude oil prices were already rising before the Russian invasion of Ukraine — but now they’ve really taken off.

The big question on everyone's mind is will these prices continue to climb?

"Everybody's saying how high are prices going to go, and have we peaked yet," noted Dean. "There are too many factors out there, and it's really, really hard to say. I think for people really wondering where they're going to go, watch the price for crude oil, West Texas Intermediate, and then seeing what kind of demand we're looking at at the pumps."

Also, if you're planning to travel for Memorial Day, AAA wants to remind you to check your vehicle to make sure everything is running smoothly.

That includes:

—check your tire pressure
—listen to and feel your brakes
—secure and test your battery
—top off your engine oil and other fluids
—replace your windshield wiper blades and cleaner
—check belts and hoses
—test your AC

You should also replenish your emergency kit in your vehicle.

That emergency kit should include a flashlight and extra fresh batteries, first-aid supplies, drinking water, snacks for people and pets, jumper cables and a basic tool kit.

"Put that together before you hit the road," said Dean. "It doesn't have to be anything huge. You can put it all together in a small tub back in the corner and have it there. It's peace of mind in the back of the vehicle."

Comments / 2

Related
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Virginia & North Carolina for Memorial Day

Three earthquakes rattled portions of Virginia and North Carolina over the last 24 hours according to USGS; the Memorial Day quakes did not create any damage nor lead to any injuries. Today’s earthquake in North Carolina was the third of the month. There does not appear to be any relationship between the Virginia and North Carolina earthquakes at this time.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Engine Oil#Virginians#Aaa#Russian
chathamstartribune.com

Click it or Ticket in Chatham

The Chatham Police and Virginia State Police set up a Click or Ticket stop along Main Street this afternoon in Chatham. The stop was part of a statewide effort to save lives through increased seat belt use. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles joins with Virginia’s local law enforcement and...
CHATHAM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two southwest Virginia localities are back up to a High community transmission level for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Transmission Tracker. Roanoke City and Roanoke County are both on the list, with Salem bumped up to Medium. Residents in areas designated as high transmission...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Alina Andras

The richest person in Virginia is a woman

Have you ever wondered who is the riches person who lives in your state or even in your city? Well, if you happen to live in the state of Virginia, then I will share with you that the richest person is Jacqueline Mars, according to Forbes. She is not only the richest person in the state of Virginia, but also one of the wealthiest people in the world. According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Jacqueline Mars is the 22nd richest person, with a net worth exceeding $49.1 billion.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy