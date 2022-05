The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Adults are welcome to take advantage of a presentation followed by a Blood Pressure Screening on Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. A free educational class called “7 Healthy Heart Habits” will be delivered by a nurse at the Jean B. Purvis Community Health Center including the Dash Diet and sample menus for healthy meals.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO