PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 1-year-old child was killed by gunfire Sunday in an apparent drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh, police said. Officers were called to an intersection not far from Market Square and the PPG Place complex at around 2:45 p.m. on a report that an infant had been shot. Shortly afterward, there were “numerous 911 calls for shots fired in the area,” Cmdr. Cristyn Zett told reporters.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO