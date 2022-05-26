Danny Cohen Discusses the Upcoming Savannah VOICE Festival

Roger Moss, who co-founded the Savannah Children’s Choir and helped institute the Savannah Classical Academy, among other notable ventures, was elected as Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board President. "Thank you, Chatham County, for believing in me and electing me as your next School Board President," Moss said. "The real...
Photo Caption: Joe Marchese Construction and the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking on Friday, May 27 for the new Seasons of Japan Restaurant on Highway 21 at Goshen Commercial Park Drive in Rincon. Lunch was provided on-site by Seasons of Japan. Joe Marchese Construction is building the...
Following Friday’s announcement of the Hyundai EV plant coming to Bryan County, the only thing on Wesley Corbitt’s mind was his community. The chairman for the Effingham County Board of Commissioners, Corbitt realizes residents were hit with a bombshell when the deal was made public. See more.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Savannah recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 2.4 percent in April, down eight-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.2 percent. "As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged...
The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office is reminding local homeowners that Chatham County property tax bills for the first half of 2022 are due on Wednesday, June 1. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for Chatham County homeowners to pay their property tax bills,” said Chatham County Tax Commissioner Sonya L. Jackson. “That’s why we offer online, mail and in-person payment options.”
