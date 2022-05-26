Danny Cohen Discusses the Upcoming Savannah VOICE Festival

The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office is reminding local homeowners that Chatham County property tax bills for the first half of 2022 are due on Wednesday, June 1. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for Chatham County homeowners to pay their property tax bills,” said Chatham County Tax Commissioner Sonya L. Jackson. “That’s why we offer online, mail and in-person payment options.”

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO