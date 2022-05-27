ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Questions surround 'confusing, conflicting' police response to Texas shooting

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the key details provided by Texas officials in...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

The Texas shooting is another vile opportunity for far-right trolls to 'monster' trans people

It didn’t take long after an 18-year-old brutally murdered 19 schoolchildren and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, before the internet misinformation machine cranked into action. Starting on 4chan, a false rumor began to spread that the school shooter was a trans woman named Sam. Right-wing troll Candace Owens continued to push the false narrative long after it had been disproved. The online chatter even grew to the point where far-right Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona claimed the shooter was trans in a since-deleted tweet.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

DOJ to conduct review of law enforcement response to Texas school shooting

The U.S. Justice Department will conduct a review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 dead. The department said the goal of the review will be to “provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events. “May 29, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
MSNBC

State Bar of Texas adds to Ken Paxton’s troubles with new lawsuit

From a political perspective, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has received nothing but good news of late, including his landslide victory last week in a primary runoff election. But from a legal perspective, the Republican’s troubles continue to multiply. The Associated Press reported the other day on Paxton’s newest...
TEXAS STATE
Concord News Journal

“It’s not your fault that you’re Black…,” White California woman was caught racially insulting 39yo African-American performer at a beach restaurant following an argument over failed payment

Few days ago, we reported about the story of a Black woman, a wheelchair-bound mother of three sons, accusing her autistic son’s school of racism following an incident in which her son’s life was put in danger. According to the mother, her son suffered stroke in school and the school nurse refused to call 911 claiming that the symptoms the teenage boy had suffered while in school were not serious. The 51-year-old mother claims that “if her son was a different race, they (the school employees) would have treated him right away.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Frank Figliuzzi on Uvalde shooting: 'I can't understand' why police waited

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Uvalde students made six calls to 9-1-1 during the shooting, pleading for police as officers remained outside the barricaded classroom doors. Former FBI Assistant Director of Counterterrorism Frank Figliuzzi joined Austin Statesman investigative reporter Tony Plohetski to discuss law enforcement's deadly delay in confronting the gunman.May 29, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Police#Nbc#The Elementary School#The First 48#Violent Crime#Nbc News
MSNBC

'Please show up for survivors': Victims of gun violence speak out

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas has left another community victim of gun violence, which has become the leading cause of death for U.S. children and adolescents. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by two women who have lost loved ones to gun violence. They discuss the best way to support grieving loved ones, their message to leaders refusing to act, and how systemic racism and ageism influences the response to instances of gun violence.May 29, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

Dr. Besser: Treating gun violence as a ‘public health crisis’ would ‘dramatically reduce the threat of guns’ in U.S.

Former CDC Director Dr. Richard Besser joins Andrea Mitchell to share his perspective that gun violence in America should be treated as a public health issue, and to address the mental health implications of active shooter drills in schools. “The idea that children in our schools are being trained to respond to mass shooter events is not a good thing for their mental health,” says Besser. “If we address this like the public health crisis it is, like we've done with motor vehicle safety, and we view this as a gun safety issue, we could we could whittle away at this and dramatically reduce the threat from guns in our society.” May 31, 2022.
HEALTH
MSNBC

Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Nicole Hockley, whose six year-old son Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, joins Chris Jansing to discuss what’s at stake in the push for bipartisan gun safety legislation after the latest mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “It's not about politicizing the moment, it's about responding to the moment,” says Hockley. “If we don't take action now, then the blood really is on our hands for not taking action and allowing people to die everyday." May 30, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MSNBC

How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points

The Uvalde, Texas mass shooting shows the ‘good guys’ are no match for an assault rifle. Activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham and contributing writer to The Atlantic Molly Jong-Fast discuss the gun lobby’s myths and changing America’s “culture of violence.”May 30, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

Some (but not many) in GOP evolve on possible gun restrictions

In the aftermath of last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde, among the many questions was whether the bloodshed might lead some Republican policymakers to change their minds about gun policy. It was not a passing curiosity: If the heartbreak didn’t affect GOP officials’ attitudes, then the status quo would remain in place, again, even in the wake of the latest school massacre.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy