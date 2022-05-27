ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Big Lots Stock Crumbles After Surprise Q1 Loss As Inflation, Gas Price Surge Bites Spending

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GS2qb_0fsEcXzP00

Big Lots (BIG) - Get Big Lots, Inc. Report shares plunged lower Friday after the discount retailer posted a surprise first quarter loss amid what it called "significant" cost and margin pressures brought by the fastest U.S. inflation in more than forty years.

Big Lots said it lost $11.1 million, or 39 cents per share, over the three months ending in April, a tally that swung from a profit of $2.62 per share over the same period last year and missed Street forecasts by $1.29. Group sales, Big Lots said, fell 15.4% from last year to $1.37 billion, again shot of analysts' estimates of a $1.46 billion tally.

Big Lots declined to provide earnings guidance for the current quarter, but noted that promotional activity will likely drive gross margins into the low 30 percent range. Cost cutting and supply-chain improvements should boost margins over the back half of the year, the company added.

"We believe the slowdown was caused by the spending pressure our consumers felt from higher gas prices and broader inflation, which is affecting discretionary purchases across the retail industry," said CEO Bruce Thorn. "As a result, we missed our sales plan by approximately $100 million, the vast majority in April, while supply chain impacts across gross margin and SG&A continued to be significant headwinds."," said CEO Bruce Thorn. "We expect the environment to remain challenging and we remain highly focused on managing the business prudently, which includes aggressively right-sizing our inventories over the course of Q2."

"We are focused on opening price points that drive traffic and improving gross margin rates through capitalizing on significant close-out opportunities, more targeted pricing and promotions, minimizing supply chain charges, and reducing shrink," he added.

Big Lots shares were marked 21.7% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $23.95 each.

Gasoline prices hit a record high national average of $4.60 this week, according to AAA data, as oil prices surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and OPEC's reluctance to boost its collective production.

U.S. inflation eased modestly from the fastest pace in four decades last month, but core consumer price pressures continued to bubble higher, suggesting a longer-than-expected run of elevated readings in the world's biggest economy.

So-called core inflation, which strips-out volatile components such as food and energy prices, rose 0.6% on the month, and 6.2% on the year, near the highest since February of 1991.

Inflation, input cost pressures and supply chain snarls have taken their toll on the U.S. retail sector this quarter, culminating in disappointing first quarter earnings and outlooks from giants Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report this month.

The S&P 500 Retailing Group is down around 23.67% so far this quarter, its worst performance since 1990, as investors expect more pain to come from both the Fed's rate-based inflation fight and the highest nominal domestic gas prices on record, which continue to pinch household budgets and discretionary spending.

U.S. retail sales growth steadied in April, data from the Commerce Department indicated earlier this week, as record high gas prices and surging inflation failed to deter spending in the world's biggest economy.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Inflation#Big Lots#Price Points
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Amazon
FOXBusiness

Summer electric bill shocker coming

Summer is right around the corner, which means jamming up those air conditioning units. However, with the cost of energy rising, cooling down the house in the midst of the sweltering summer heat is going to cost more than usual. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that on average...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

US gas prices aren’t almost $9, as Trump claimed

CLAIM: Gas prices in the U.S. have risen to almost $9 per gallon. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Gas prices in the U.S., while high, are on average much lower than $9 per gallon. The national average gas price is around $4.60 per gallon, while the state with the highest average is California at roughly $6.10, according to multiple estimates.
CASPER, WY
CNET

Best Grocery Credit Cards for June 2022

Groceries can be a major drain on budgets -- a Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer survey found that the average American household spend almost $5,000 per year on food at home. While rising inflation in 2022 has made trips to the grocery store even costlier, a good grocery credit card can offset higher prices with rewards back on your spending.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy