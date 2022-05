PALMDALE — Hundreds of people turned out at the Healing and Honor Field at Pelona Vista Park, Monday, for a brief Memorial Day ceremony. Hundreds of US flags flapped in the light breeze behind the speakers’ podium. Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa served as master of ceremonies. Council members Laura Bettencourt, Austin Bishop and Juan Carrillo also contributed to the ceremony.

