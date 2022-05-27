Get your tickets now for Patti LaBelle

A local bookstore is struggling to keep afloat as Los Angeles experiences drastic inflation in nearly every market. As they face a potential rent increase, they're looking for answers from the community they often offer so much to. A sign in the window at All Power Books reads, "You deserve to thrive, not just survive." The tiny cooperative bookstore, located on W. Adams Boulevard, provides neighbors in the area with whatever they may need, including food, clothing and other daily necessities. "They make it like it's our home," said Eddwena Myles, a resident who frequents the tiny bookstore. "We just come in...

