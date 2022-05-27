ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Get your tickets now for Patti LaBelle

By FROM A PRESS RELEASE
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE — The City of Palmdale presents an evening of music with Grammy winner Patti LaBelle, at 8 p.m., July 9, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), as part of the city’s summer concert series. Her career has...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
welikela.com

A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This June [2022]

May isn’t even over, but we’ve got our eyes trained on the summer. And that means June to-dos in the city of angels. Below is the best of what we see on deck for the month to come in Los Angeles. It’s a big list, maybe the biggest list we’ve made so far this year. But that’s ok. Options are great. And great is exactly the kind of summer we hope you have. Enjoy the rundown!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Soup dumplings at Tasty Noodle House in LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those hankering for soup dumplings know the best are found in the San Gabriel Valley, where dozens of restaurants representing many Chinese cuisines line block after block. Hunanese establishments adjoin Sichuan restaurants. Noodle specialists occupy the same strip mall as Hainan chicken rice masters. Dim sum halls draw weekend crowds so […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Community News, May 31, 2022

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
PALMDALE, CA
oc-breeze.com

2ND & PCH kickstarts summer with events in June

2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s open air coastal retail, dining and lifestyle center invites the community to stay, shop, dine and relax this June with a number of events. Kicking things off with PCH Movies & Moonlight, on Friday, June 3rd at sunset with a showing of Hairspray (2007). Movies are complimentary for the community to enjoy, weather permitting. Self-seating will be available along Seaport Way on a first come first serve basis. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. 2ND & PCH offers an array of restaurants, retailers and specialty services within the center for the community to enjoy before, during or after the movie.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
Palmdale, CA
Government
City
Palmdale, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

The City of Long Beach Celebrates Memorial Day with Local Concerts and Events

Some city services and operations in Long Beach will be closed on Memorial Day this Monday, May 30, as various businesses and events prepare to celebrate the national holiday. All city-operated COVID-19 vaccine sites and mobile clinics will be closed for Memorial Day, as well as the Billie Jean King Main library and all branch libraries and library offices. All City Hall offices and public services, including utility departments, will be closed on Monday, but residents are encouraged to access the City of Long Beach website for questions/concerns and bill payments.
LONG BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Healing and Honor Field closes with ceremony

PALMDALE — Hundreds of people turned out at the Healing and Honor Field at Pelona Vista Park, Monday, for a brief Memorial Day ceremony. Hundreds of US flags flapped in the light breeze behind the speakers’ podium. Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa served as master of ceremonies. Council members Laura Bettencourt, Austin Bishop and Juan Carrillo also contributed to the ceremony.
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patti Labelle
Antelope Valley Press

Academy designs homes for female vets

LANCASTER — Students from New Village Girls Academy, an all-girl public charter school in Los Angeles, presented their design prototypes for a tiny home village that will house six housing insecure female veterans in the Antelope Valley. The young women presented their designs, on Thursday, at the Larry Chimbole...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

All Power Books, local bookstore offering free services to neighbors, struggling to survive rising rent prices

A local bookstore is struggling to keep afloat as Los Angeles experiences drastic inflation in nearly every market. As they face a potential rent increase, they're looking for answers from the community they often offer so much to. A sign in the window at All Power Books reads, "You deserve to thrive, not just survive." The tiny cooperative bookstore, located on W. Adams Boulevard, provides neighbors in the area with whatever they may need, including food, clothing and other daily necessities. "They make it like it's our home," said Eddwena Myles, a resident who frequents the tiny bookstore. "We just come in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Acton scouts display Memorial Day projects

ACTON — Four Eagle Scout candidates combined their projects for a beautiful veterans memorial at Acton Community Center. Dozens of people turned out for the dedication ceremony, held on Memorial Day. “Memorial Day is a time of remembrance and gratitude for those who have died in our nation’s service,”...
ACTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Hall Of Fame#Service Animals#Beer#Rolling Stone#Vip#Palmdaleamphitheater Com
CBS LA

Demonstrators gather at Cinco Puntos Mexican American All Wars Memorial to protest potential removal of monument

In honor of Memorial Day, veterans and military members stood guard over the Mexican American All Wars Memorial in the Cinco Puntos area of East Los Angeles for 24-hours beginning Saturday morning.As they stood guard to remember the sacrifice those fallen heroes took to serve their country, demonstrators were preparing for a protest of the potential removal of their beloved landmark, which has stood in the area for 75 years. In a press release, organizers stated that the proposal to turn the area into a roundabout is a "travesty and an obvious effort to hijack and convert the area to something...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspects clear the shelves at a Cerritos Sephora for third time

Three suspects in Cerritos robbed a Sephora makeup store three times before the business decided to file a report with police."That's really disappointing that things like that keep happening in our area," said Cerritos resident Jill Katsuda. The most recent robbery was caught on camera and showed the suspects brazenly filling up their bags with makeup and skincare items straight from the shelves seemingly undeterred and unbothered by the workers and customers watching them.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the robbery happened on Saturday night at the Cerritos Mall but the store filed a police report on Monday after...
CERRITOS, CA
citywatchla.com

While LA's Affordable Housing Disappears, A Tenants’ Group Goes Big

Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
foxla.com

Video: Compton street takeover draws hundreds

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of street racers and bystanders took over a Compton intersection overnight. It happened early Monday around 2 a.m. in the area near Wilmington and Caldwell. It reportedly took the sheriff's department more than half an hour to respond and disperse the crowd. No word on any...
COMPTON, CA
fox29.com

Amazon opens 1st physical clothing store in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Amazon’s first-ever physical store for men’s and women’s clothing had its grand opening last week in Los Angeles, as the company aims to "reimagine in-store shopping" with a technology-driven experience through the app. The flagship store, called Amazon Style, is located at the Americana...
westsidetoday.com

Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price. The seller of an extravagant Bel Air mansion is furious after the property flopped at a recent auction, with the highest bid coming in at $42 million under the listing price. The mansion, located at 777...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy