V Rising Roadmap 2022 and future updates

A V Rising roadmap for 2022 doesn't currently exist in any official form, a source of some frustration for devoted players curious to know how the game is going to evolve during Early Access. However, there have been some comments from developers Stunlock Studios regarding the future of the game, that can be used to infer what's happening to the game, and what a V Rising Roadmap might look like. We've collaborated all the relevant information for you below, so you can create your own personal roadmap for V Rising.

Is there a V Rising Roadmap for 2022?

As mentioned previously, there isn't an official roadmap for V Rising at time of writing, but the developers and creative team have made some comments about aspects of the game they either want to fix, add to or improve on in the near future. Most relevant to fans is likely an interview with Stunlock Studios' community manager Jeremy Fielding ( thanks IGN ), where he elaborated on the priorities of the team and what they want to do in the coming months. Here's some useful highlights of the interview that indicate what's likely to come for V Rising.

Stunlock is focused right now on player feedback and gathering information about how the audience engages with the game, which will likely determine priorities. Stunlock appears to be in the research phase, with FIelding saying the following: “We know that there are a million base systems in the game that can all expand in infinite directions(.) We’re leaving it a little bit open as we see how people interact with our systems because players will do anything. Especially if you give them an open world game, how they play will always be different than what you expect. So we’re planning to adapt to that.”

There are plans to "expand and improve" V Rising's endgame. V Rising has some suitably tough endgame challenges, but the interview non-specifically comments on Stunlock's desire to work on the later phases of the game and make them meatier overall.

Server options and player-made servers will be expanded on. Fielding mentioned that "one of the coolest things about our games is our servers' flexibility and the different ways we offer people to edit their experience to make it their own." He indicated that building on this principle would be a focus in the future.

The immediate priorities are bug fixes and functionality. Before adding new content, the first concern appears to be making sure the game is as stable as possible, with Fielding stating: "right now we're just making sure everything's going smoothly". It's understandable - the game hasn't been out long and is still on Early Access at time of writing. It's important to know that everything works before you start deciding what gets added to it.

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

Is V Rising on PS4 and PS5?

Beyond that, we recommend players keep an eye on Stunlock's official Twitter and Discord channels, as their reactive approach to player input means that players can even submit thoughts and ideas, as well as seeing directly what it is that they'll be planning next. They've already added a V Rising offline mode , one that was first announced via Discord - a fact worth keeping in mind for those who want to know what to expect next in the world of Vardoran. This update also included some new V Rising console commands and cheats , so there's something for those who just want to explore the world with a little more freedom.

It's also important to acknowledge that a large part of the V Rising map - specifically the Hallowed Mountains - is currently unavailable and greyed out. We can only assume that this will be filled in at some point in the future, and that the Blood Key, created via V Rising Blood Essence , will also have some use (as its flavour text hints at some yet-to-come application).

