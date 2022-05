When it comes to business in Anaheim, California, no one is bigger than Disney. The Disneyland Resort employs thousands of employees and brings millions of dollars into the city every year. For a long time, Disney pretty much got everything they wanted from the local government, including a $1 per year lease on one of its parking garages. Disney pays $1 per year to the city of Anaheim for use of the Mickey and Friends garage and gets to keep the rest of the money — and it currently charges $30 per vehicle, $40 if you want preferred parking.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO